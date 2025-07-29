Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Lucid TC as Member

BOSTON, MA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that Lucid Technologies Corporation (Lucid TC™), a pioneering technology company dedicated to advanced digital twin solutions, has joined the consortium. Lucid TC brings its expertise in building powerful developer-friendly technologies for creating highly customized, in-memory, graph-based digital twins to significantly contribute to the DTC's mission of accelerating digital twin adoption and advancing open standards.

Lucid TC’s core focus is to empower employees across organizations, from highly savvy developers and data scientists to non-technical staff, to build and use digital twins to help optimize their organizations' operations and success.

"Joining the Digital Twin Consortium and its esteemed network of industry leaders is a pivotal moment for Lucid TC," said Soheil Negahbani, Founder and CEO of Lucid TC. "Our vision has always been to democratize digital twin development, freeing organizations to build bespoke solutions that truly fit their unique needs. This partnership reinforces our commitment to open innovation and collaborative advancement, and we are eager to share our expertise and technologies to further the consortium's vital work in shaping the future of digital twins."

“We are delighted to have Lucid TC as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs. “With their experience in developing digital-twin-based digital transformation solutions, they will be a valued addition to our membership as we further the adoption of digital twin technologies.”

About Lucid TC

Lucid TC is a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions for digital transformation. Through its flagship TwinGraph™SDK, Lucid TC enables developers and data scientists to define, deploy, manage, and orchestrate highly customized digital twins, fostering innovation, efficiency, and control across diverse industries.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We foster development, raise awareness through impactful work products, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

