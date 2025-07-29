FloQast’s “TakeControl 2025: Leading the Future of Accounting” Prepares Accounting and Finance Teams to Take Charge in an AI-Powered Era

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, the leading Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced its annual user conference, TakeControl 2025 , taking place September 17–18, 2025. This year’s event, “Leading the Future of Accounting,” will bring together finance, accounting, audit, risk, and compliance professionals to explore the transformative power of AI, tackle today’s toughest challenges, and get the tools needed to drive organizational change. The event comes on the heels of FloQast being named to CNBC’s 2025 list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies .

“TakeControl 2025 is where finance and accounting leaders come to embrace the future of our profession,” said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA*. “AI is already transforming the industry, but many organizations are still missing a clear playbook. This year’s event is designed to provide the vision, tools, and practical guidance needed to lead your team into the modern era, and stay ahead of what’s next.”

This year’s agenda for TakeControl includes:

A keynote from FloQast co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mike Whitmire on adopting AI and leading change in an industry transforming at unprecedented speed;

on adopting AI and leading change in an industry transforming at unprecedented speed; Future-ready insights sessions exploring how AI and automation are reshaping finance, accounting, and compliance, with actionable strategies professionals can implement now;

exploring how AI and automation are reshaping finance, accounting, and compliance, with actionable strategies professionals can implement now; Expert-led panels featuring industry change-makers and thought leaders who are actively shaping the future of accounting;

featuring industry change-makers and thought leaders who are actively shaping the future of accounting; Peer c onnection opportunities for attendees to collaborate and exchange ideas with fellow accounting, finance, and compliance professionals;

for attendees to collaborate and exchange ideas with fellow accounting, finance, and compliance professionals; Practical how-to sessions covering proven solutions in-depth including navigating risk and compliance, enhanced reporting and new agentic innovation to combat talent shortages and increasing responsibilities;

covering proven solutions in-depth including navigating risk and compliance, enhanced reporting and new agentic innovation to combat talent shortages and increasing responsibilities; Product innovation showcases highlighting FloQast's latest advancements in AI and comprehensive platform-based accounting automation;

highlighting FloQast's latest advancements in AI and comprehensive platform-based accounting automation; Customer success stories featuring discussions around scaling, adoption, and transformation strategies.



In addition to the sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with FloQast product experts for personalized guidance on optimizing their use of FloQast and streamlining their accounting operations.

TakeControl attendees can earn up to 9 CPE credits for their attendance and participation. TakeControl will also include sessions for accounting professionals in the EMEA and ANZ regions.

TakeControl is a free event, and registration is now open. For more information on TakeControl, including a full detailed schedule of the two-day event, please visit floqast.com/takecontrol .

*inactive

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Fanatics – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

Contacts:

John Siegel

Senior Content Marketing Manager

Communications Lead

john.siegel@floQast.com