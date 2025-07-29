Multibeam Secures $31 Million in Series B Financing to Accelerate Global Deployment of E-Beam Lithography Production Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multibeam Corp. today announced that it has raised $31 million in Series B funds from global investors led by Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO), a leader in process control solutions for advanced nodes and advanced packaging, and Lam Capital, the venture capital arm of Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX), a global provider of wafer fabrication equipment and services for the semiconductor industry. Participants also include UMC Capital , the venture capital arm of UMC Corp. (NYSE: UMC), and MediaTek Capital , the venture capital arm of MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454.TW). Several leading financial and corporate investors also contributed to the oversubscribed round, alongside existing investors.

Multibeam will use the proceeds to accelerate development of its next-generation multi-column E-Beam Lithography (EBL) platform for 300mm wafer and panel-level maskless lithography. The funds will also be used to develop applications that enable silicon innovations to meet the lower-energy and higher-performance demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies, which require advanced packaging and integration of semiconductors, as well as rapid development and time-to-market of new chip technologies and designs. Multibeam’s platform offers a powerful, production-grade tool that provides full-wafer (or panel-level) field of view, exceptional depth of focus (DoF), maskless writing, and the ability to write unique patterns. These capabilities will unleash new frontiers in chip design for quantum computing, photonics, MEMS, compound semiconductors and power devices.

The investors in this round exemplify the support that Multibeam has drawn from leaders throughout the silicon ecosystem, building upon its existing partnerships with companies such as EDA leader Synopsys . The funding marks the next phase of growth for the EBL leader. Since shipping its first EBL production system last year , interest from global semiconductor manufacturers has soared for emerging applications that are uniquely enabled by a high-productivity electron beam-based patterning solution that complements conventional optical lithography. With its differentiated innovations, extendible platform strategy and expert technology team, Multibeam is well positioned to address demand.

Multibeam Founder and Chairman, Dr. David K. Lam1: “We are excited to welcome our new investors. In addition to funding, they bring experience, insight and wisdom acquired from decades of developing breakthrough technologies that advanced the global semiconductor industry. We are grateful for their confidence in our business, product and market strategies, and we value their contribution to our next phase of growth.”

Onto Innovation CEO, Michael Plisinski: “For the last decade, advances in packaging have ushered in new eras for semiconductors. First, the adoption of copper pillar and fan-out packaging helped power the mobile era and now chiplet architectures are powering the AI era. Future innovation lies in advanced packaging solutions. For packaging with interconnects below 1µm, we see enormous potential for Multibeam’s direct-write lithography technology to enable denser interconnects between chips cost-effectively. Multibeam has taken a novel lithography technology from concept to mass production to address the growing need for advanced integration of chips on large substrates. As such, we are very pleased to lead this Series B investment round.”

Audrey Charles, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Advanced Packaging, Lam Research; President, Lam Capital: “Heterogenous chip-to-chip integration is essential for delivering the lower power, higher performance semiconductors needed to meet the rapidly escalating demands of AI compute. Multibeam, with its disruptive, innovative miniaturized design, has developed an e-beam lithography system that has the potential to deliver unparalleled patterning flexibility for emerging chiplet applications at the wafer scale and beyond.”

UMC Capital President, Kris Peng: “Multibeam has developed a highly flexible lithography tool capable of patterning fine features across full wafers. This new type of direct-wafer writing system with high resolution, large depth of focus, and wafer-scale field of view, opens the aperture on the type of chips that can be made.”

MediaTek Capital Partner, Brian Hsu: “Multibeam’s system enables rapid time to prototype and time to market. These new capabilities enable agile development of a wide variety of novel and diverse applications.”

1 Multibeam Founder and Chairman David K. Lam is not affiliated with Lam Capital or Lam Research Corp.

About Multibeam

Multibeam helps semiconductor leaders accelerate chip innovation with the industry’s first Multicolumn E-Beam Lithography (MEBL) system built for volume production. The technology provides large Field of View (FoV), deep Depth of Focus (DoF), and the ability to write unique patterns without masks. Applications include rapid prototyping, next-generation advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, chip ID and traceability, high-mix quick-turn manufacturing, high-performance compound semiconductors, high-efficiency silicon photonics, 3D MEMS structures, and more. Led by Dr. David K. Lam and headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company is privately held and led by a team of semiconductor equipment and patterning technology experts. For more information, visit www.multibeamcorp.com.

Multibeam Contact

Shani Williams; Multibeam Corporation; swilliams@multibeamcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/511f7ddc-9749-41ab-a039-87e532a69008