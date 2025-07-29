Automox Earns Seven G2 Badges for Global Leadership

AUSTIN, TX, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, just hit a major milestone with support from its customers – earning seven G2 Summer 2025 badges across three continents and multiple market segments. This significant recognition demonstrates that IT teams worldwide are finding substantial value in Automox’s approach to endpoint management.

G2, the world’s largest software marketplace, is where millions of users share verified reviews about business software. Unlike paid placements or vendor-submitted content, G2 badges are earned through authentic customer feedback and satisfaction scores, making this recognition particularly meaningful as it reflects genuine user experiences.

The recognition demonstrates Automox’s strength across multiple dimensions. Grid Leader badges in mid-market, enterprise, and overall categories indicate both high customer satisfaction and substantial market presence — the gold standard of G2 recognition.

The Momentum Leader badge places Automox in the top 25% of category products by user ratings, while the High Performer Mid-Market badge for Asia reflects strong customer satisfaction scores. Regional Leader and Leader Mid-Market badges for Asia and Asia Pacific, respectively, round out the global recognition.

“These badges reflect what our customers tell us every day: they trust Automox to make their jobs easier and their organizations more secure,” said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. “When IT teams can patch thousands of endpoints with a single click, troubleshoot issues 49% faster, and sleep better at night knowing their systems are protected, that’s the kind of value that shows up in customer reviews.”

Automox’s cloud-native strategy eliminates the need for VPNs, on-premises infrastructure, and associated complications. IT teams can manage endpoints anywhere in the world through a single console, transforming what used to be a complex and time-consuming process into a streamlined, easy operation.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment