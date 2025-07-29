B2U Breaks Ground on Third Grid Storage Facility Using Repurposed EV Batteries

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2U Storage Solutions , the leading provider of large-scale repurposed battery energy storage systems (BESS), has started constructing its third grid storage facility and first in the state of Texas. The facility is located in Bexar County, east of San Antonio, and will have a total capacity of 24MWh. It is expected to be fully operational and transacting with the Texas grid later this year.

B2U will deploy approximately 500 EV battery packs that have reached automotive end-of-life across 21 cabinets. B2U has previously deployed over 40MWh into the California grid. The company’s patented and proven EPS technology is certified to UL 9540 and enables plug-and-play deployment of EV batteries while avoiding remanufacturing costs. B2U’s BESS platform provides safe and reliable operation 24/7, and leverages AI to optimally bid and deliver power and grid services into wholesale markets.

The Bexar Corrilla facility will interconnect to the CPS Energy distribution system. Energy load growth and increased adoption of renewables are contributing to ongoing energy price volatility across Texas. Battery energy storage systems are a proven solution capable of addressing volatility, particularly in markets where demand growth is high and transmission and distribution additions are limited.

“Expanding our footprint into Texas is a significant strategic milestone for B2U as well as a testament to the excellence and scalability of our technology platform,” said Freeman Hall, CEO of B2U. “As EV pack repurposing gains acceptance as a preferred source of batteries for the large and high-growth grid and industrial energy storage markets, B2U will continue to lead by deploying our bankable, safe and profitable technology to the grid, and expanding to industrial customers.”

Over the next 12 months, B2U plans to deploy three additional grid storage projects using repurposed EV batteries in Texas, for a total deployment of 100MWh in the state. Including its California solar + storage projects, B2U plans to have deployed over 150MWh of repurposed EV batteries by mid-2026.

A December 2024 report from IDTechEx forecasts that through 2035, over 200GWh of global demand for grid storage could be supplied by repurposed EV battery packs. With tens of millions of EVs expected to reach automotive end-of-life over that timeframe, B2U’s EPS technology platform will be critical for maximizing the resource and economic utility of EV packs prior to recycling.

About B2U Storage Solutions

B2U (“Battery Second Use”) Storage Solutions is the leading provider of large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) repurposing electric vehicle (EV) batteries using its patented EPS technology. For more information please visit: www.b2uco.com .