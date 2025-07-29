Vasco Electronics Makes U.S. Retail Debut at tm:rw Store in Times Square

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in electronic translators, is making its U.S. retail debut at tm:rw , a first-of-its-kind flagship concept store opening in the heart of Times Square. For the first time, American consumers can purchase the Vasco Translator V4 and Vasco Translator E1 in-store.

Previously only available online in the U.S., Vasco’s award-winning, AI-powered translation devices are now featured in the tm:rw store, a 20,000 square foot immersive retail space designed to showcase breakthrough consumer technology. Located in the historic Candler Building, tm:rw blends innovation and design to create a new category of retail experience. The store officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, July 29.

“This is a meaningful step for Vasco, allowing customers to see and experience our products firsthand,” said Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO of Vasco Electronics. “Being part of the tm:rw experience allows customers in the U.S. to see and interact with our products in person for the first time. Our technology is designed to bring people closer through seamless communication, and there’s no better place to demonstrate that than in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse cities.”

The Vasco Translator V4 is a handheld device that supports more than 100 languages through voice, photo and text translations, and includes a built-in learning app to help users build long-term language acquisition. The device also offers free, lifetime internet access in nearly 200 countries through a pre-installed SIM card, ensuring seamless communication wherever you go. Its sleek, portable design and high-resolution touchscreen make it ideal for travelers, professionals, and students alike.

The Vasco Translator E1, an AI-powered set of earbuds, offers real-time communication in multiple languages. It has garnered prestigious design accolades, including the Red Dot: Best of the Best, one of the highest honors in design. The E1 received an impressive 99 out of 100 points for its innovative design and exceptional functionality, marking Vasco Electronics' third Red Dot Award win. In addition, both the Vasco Translator V4 and E1 have earned top honors at the MUSE Design Awards and the New York Design Awards. These accolades reflect Vasco’s commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with outstanding design, setting a new standard for multilingual communication.

In 2024, Vasco Electronics saw U.S. sales double, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth across retail, business, and government sectors. With more than 100,000 translation devices sold globally last year, Vasco continues to deliver reliable communication tools for a more connected world. The company now joins more than 140 forward-thinking brands at tm:rw that showcase innovation across health, mobility, audio, smart home, and more.

For more information on Vasco Electronics, visit www.vasco-translator.com . To see Vasco’s in-store display and learn more about tm:rw store hours, ticketed experiences and upcoming launches, visit seeyoutmrw.com .

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.

About tm:rw

tm:rw exists as a destination for the extraordinary—where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. It’s a platform for creators to break boundaries and for people to step into the next era of innovation—discovering, experiencing, and shaping what’s possible.