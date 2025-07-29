Deposco Releases Third Annual DTC Report: Technology Investment and Talent Development Drive Sustainable Growth

ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco today released its third annual "How DTC Sales Are Reshaping Operations" report. A survey of retail and DTC supply chain executives revealed that 86% of companies now derive up to 50% of their revenue from Direct-to-Consumer channels, with 82% projecting consistent growth of 10-25%.

These findings signal market maturation as DTC evolves from experimental rapid expansion to predictable, sustainable growth. They also highlight the widespread acceptance of DTC as a core business strategy, as companies shift their focus from pure growth to operational optimization.

Technology Becomes Essential for Long-Term Stability

As DTC brands shift toward long-term stability, they are prioritizing profitability and logistics optimization alongside customer acquisition. Technology investments have generated positive returns and become critical for managing operational complexities.

Sixty percent of companies are investing in real-time inventory management software, while 56% are implementing advanced inventory management systems. Additionally, 54% are prioritizing technology to streamline logistics amid economic pressures, and 52% are using automation and AI for supply chain visibility.

Furthermore, 60% of companies are utilizing AI to identify cost-saving opportunities, and 56% are leveraging AI for demand-driven inventory decisions.

"AI adoption in supply chain decision-making has reached a tipping point," says Josh Lett, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Deposco. "60% of companies using AI for cost-saving opportunities tell us that AI is now essential for survival in today's margin-compressed environment. Supply chain technology began as a competitive advantage and is now an operational lifeline for DTC success. It's no longer a question of whether to invest in technology, but which solutions will deliver long-term flexibility."

Talent Development Takes Priority Over New Hiring

Manufacturing and retail leaders identify talent as a persistent challenge, but their strategies have shifted toward developing existing workers rather than simply hiring new technical staff. Companies are emphasizing workforce optimization alongside investments in technology.

Thirty-four percent are emphasizing cross-training existing workers, while 32% are developing new skills for current employees. Additionally, 26% are using automation to close labor gaps.

"We're seeing fundamental maturation of the DTC channel," says Lett. "Companies are shifting from pure growth mode to investing in optimizing their operations for long-term profitability and customer satisfaction."

