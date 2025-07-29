NetSPI Takes the Stage with 8 Talks at the Cyber Trifecta: BSides Las Vegas, Black Hat USA, and DEF CON 33

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI® is spotlighting the expertise of its security professionals at this year’s Hacker Summer Camp: Black Hat USA, DEF CON 33, and BSides Las Vegas. Earning eight speaking positions, NetSPI's team members will share their latest research, trends, and perspectives through the firsthand experience they’ve gained working with clients across unique security domains.

Kicking it off at BSides Las Vegas on Aug. 4-6, 2025, NetSPI will give two talks:

Sam Beaumont, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Cyber-Physical Systems, and Larry Trowell, Director of Embedded/Hardware, will present “Laser Beams & Light Streams”, showcasing affordable light-based hardware security tooling.

Leo Pate III, Senior Director, Consulting, will share leadership insights in "Beyond the Command Line: Transitioning from Individual Contributor to Leader."

Philip Young pulls a hat trick with "So You Want to Give A Talk: How to Write a CFP" to encourage cybersecurity professionals eager to participate in giving talks and practical tips to share their knowledge with the community.



At Black Hat USA, Aug. 6-7, 2025, NetSPI will carry on the conversation about emerging threats:

Scott Sutherland, VP of Research, and Jake Karnes, Senior Technical Architect, present “Hunt or Be Hunted: Moving from Reactive Defense to Proactive Threat & Exposure Management”. This session explores the shift to Continuous Threat & Exposure Management (CTEM) and how organizations can move toward continuous, proactive security.

Philip Young, Director, Mainframe Penetration Testing, and Chad Rikansrud, Software Security Researcher, Broadcom, will dive into "Unix Underworld: Tales from the Dark Side of z/OS", showcasing real-world mainframe penetration testing scenarios.

Visit NetSPI at Booth #5230 for live demos, a free copy of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) For Dummies, NetSPI Special Edition, and to talk directly with our technical team.

Rounding out Hacker Summer Camp, NetSPI will wrap up its speaking tour at DEF CON 33, Aug. 7-10, 2025:

Karl Fosaaen, VP of Research, and Thomas Elling, Director, Cloud Penetration Testing, will present “We Know What You Did (in Azure) Last Summer”, unveiling new research on Azure resource ownership exposure and introducing the ATEAM tool for Azure resource tenant attribution.

Philip Young and Chad Rikansrud will return with "SSH-nanigans: Busting Open the Mainframe's Iron Fortress through Unix," demonstrating advanced mainframe exploitation techniques.

Tib3rius, Eva Benn, and Rosie "Lady Cyber Rosie" Anderson will present "Breaking In: Real Paths Into Cybersecurity from Hackers, Humans, and Hiring Pros" to inspire anyone trying to break into cybersecurity with practical advice on roles, skills, certifications, resume building, and finding a supportive community.



NetSPI’s presence at these conferences coincides with recent advancements to its platform:

Dark Web Monitoring: Integrated into NetSPI’s External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution, this feature provides real-time insights into cybercriminal activity, enabling organizations to detect and mitigate threats before they escalate. Continuous Threat & Exposure Management (CTEM): Taking the industry by storm, the CTEM framework ensures organizations continuously identify, evaluate, prioritize, and mitigate threats across their digital infrastructure. NetSPI’s platform consolidates the key solutions that enable a CTEM program, speeding up and simplifying CTEM enablement for any company.

NetSPI helps security teams stay ahead of the game with the tools and expertise that make remediating the most important vulnerabilities easier than ever. Ready to level up your cybersecurity? Contact us today or connect with us in person at Hacker Summer Camp!

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in proactive cybersecurity, helping businesses identify, prioritize, and remediate critical vulnerabilities. With AI-driven continuous testing solutions including Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) as a Service, NetSPI delivers actionable measures to strengthen security posture tailored to your business. Available on AWS Marketplace and trusted by top global brands, including 90% of the top 10 U.S. banks and many Fortune 500 companies, NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN with offices worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

NetSPI Contact

Michelle Peterson

Michelle.Peterson@netspi.com

(612) 559-2176