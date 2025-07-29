TransPerfect Legal and Automatise Partner to Enhance AI-Powered Litigation Support

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced a partnership with Automatise, the creators of Cicero, an AI-enabled litigation assistant. This collaboration will enhance TransPerfect Legal’s suite of technology-enabled services for law firms and corporate legal departments.

Cicero AI’s advanced document parsing, investigations, chronologies, and information extraction capabilities will be seamlessly integrated into TransPerfect’s eDiscovery, translation, and matter management solutions. The combination of these tools gives clients a unified workflow that accelerates case preparation, cuts manual effort, and improves accuracy across multilingual datasets.

Joseph Rayment, Chief Executive Officer of Automatise, commented, “TransPerfect’s global reach and track record in complex matters make them an ideal partner. Embedding Cicero AI into their service stack will help legal teams surface facts faster, manage risk, and focus on strategy.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “We provide legal solutions driven by best-of-breed technologies. This partnership will allow our combined clients to harness the power of AI for litigation support.”

All TransPerfect Legal clients have access to this integrated solution and can learn how to activate it by contacting their account manager. New inquiries can email legal@transperfect.com.

About Automatise

Automatise helps law firms unlock the value of generative AI simply, safely, and securely. The Sydney-based company is the creator of Cicero, a fully private, AI-powered litigation assistant designed to improve outcomes by identifying critical information early, automating effort-intensive tasks, and enhancing efficiency without compromising on privacy or compliance. Built on a private-only AI architecture, Cicero helps safeguard firms’ reputation while mitigating contract, sovereignty, and data privacy risks. For more information, please visit www.automatise.com.au.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com