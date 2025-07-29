NETSCOUT positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation vendors.

NETSCOUT, with its comprehensive Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named NETSCOUT as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025.

"NETSCOUT offers AI-and ML-enabled DDoS security with its Arbor suite of solutions and gives enterprises and service providers the flexibility of hybrid, cloud, and on-premise deployments,” stated Lokesh Biswal, analyst at QKS Group. “Powered by global threat intelligence and intelligent automation, its stateless methodology detects and responds in near-real time and secures critical infrastructure with unmatched scalability, visibility, and operational resilience.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“NETSCOUT is very pleased to be recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025 by QKS Group, for the innovative technology and market leadership we’ve been demonstrating for years,” stated Tom Bienkowski, senior director, security product marketing, NETSCOUT. “Adaptive DDoS protection is a dynamic, intelligent AI-powered approach enhanced by superior threat intelligence that proactively learns and adapts to the constantly changing threat landscape, ensuring our customers digital infrastructures remain resilient against even the most sophisticated DDoS attacks.”

About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

