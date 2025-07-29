CalAmp Launches Edge-Enabled LMU-4350LB to Power Smarter, Safer Fleets Worldwide

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a global connected technology provider, today introduced the LMU-4350LB and LMU-4351LB in-cab telematics gateways. Designed for telematics solution providers, commercial fleets, government agencies, and student transportation, these new devices deliver global LTE Cat 1 connectivity, integrated CAN support, and broad input and output (I/O) options for both wired and wireless sensors.

As part of the EdgeCore product family, the LMU-4350LB features expanded edge programmability and code space. This gives customers the ability to develop and run custom applications and logic directly on the device, supporting advanced safety, efficiency, and compliance strategies tailored to their specific operations.

Both gateways support CalAmp’s flexible service model. Organizations can choose hardware-only, cloud-based telematics data streaming, or a fully integrated user application, enabling them to deploy the solution that best fits their fleet management needs. The launch underscores CalAmp’s renewed focus on customer success through innovation and service.

“With the LMU-4350LB, we’re giving customers the power to solve their toughest fleet challenges on their terms,” said Tom Ayers, GM of Edge Devices at CalAmp. “It’s a versatile, global platform engineered to help enterprises optimize uptime, safety, and operational efficiency.”

Designed for Real-Time Intelligence and Expandability

The LMU-4350LB gives solutions providers hands-on granular control over how vehicle data is collected, processed, and shared. With its real-time operating system, PEG2 Logic Engine, and EdgeApp SDK, customers can build and run their own programs on the device. This makes it easy to customize how the gateway works for different needs.

Customers can use the LMU-4350LB to gather and process many types of data, like location, safety events, diagnostics, sensor readings, and predictive analytics. Customers can set their own rules for when information is reported or when alerts should go off, helping them meet safety goals, follow regulations, or send important updates to the cloud. The device can be adjusted to fit the unique way each business operates.

The LMU-4350LB is made to work with all kinds of fleets, from light-duty vehicles to heavy trucks. It comes with LTE Cat 1 connectivity, as well as 3G and 2G fallback, dual CAN interfaces, BLE 5.2, and multi-GNSS tracking. These features ensure strong coverage and easy connections with many wired and wireless sensors. This flexibility helps operators create new features, add accessories, and get useful insights from their vehicles.

Trusted Across Industries, Addressing Evolving Fleet Challenges

Fleet operators today face increasingly complex demands for data integration, compliance, and real-time oversight. In response, CalAmp designed the LMU-4350LB with considerable input from customers across commercial, government, and student transportation sectors. The result is a platform that helps fleets adapt quickly to changing requirements while improving operational efficiency.

Motia, a recognized leader in telematics solutions in the UK and Europe, is among the first to implement the LMU-4350LB in the field. Craig Marsden, Head of Operations and Technology at Motia, said:

“CalAmp’s PEG2 scripting engine on the LMU-4350 lets Motia deliver on the most complex CAN integration requirements across cars, vans, and trucks. This flexibility enables us to provide robust, reliable solutions faster, keeping our customers ahead of the curve.”

The LMU-4350LB is being applied across several key market verticals:

Commercial and Government Fleets: Fleets supporting public works, utilities, and delivery use the LMU-4350LB for real-time tracking, driver identification, remote diagnostics, fuel management, and compliance. Public agencies benefit from enhanced operational oversight, power take-off (PTO) monitoring, and safer service delivery.

Student Transportation: School bus operators use CalAmp’s solution for stop-arm and warning light monitoring, ID barcode scanning, geofencing, and driver tablets. The platform provides a unified view of vehicle diagnostics and rider data, helping schools and contractors enhance safety and accountability.

Trucking and Logistics: Long-haul carriers and utility fleets leverage the LMU-4350LB for remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, electronic logging device (ELD) compliance, asset pairing, and fuel efficiency tracking. The technology helps operators respond to events more quickly and keep vehicles in service longer.



Now Generally Available

The LMU-4350LB is now available through CalAmp’s global sales network. For more details, visit the [LMU4350LB]( https://www.calamp.com/device/lmu-4350lb/) and [LMU4351LB](https://www.calamp.com/device/lmu-4351lb/) Product Page, or contact a CalAmp representative.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, CalAmp Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.