Extreme Steel Inc. Subsidiary, Superior Iron Works Earns Washington Business Congress 2025 Craftsmanship Award Honoring Complex Structural Renovation Project

WINCHESTER, Va., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, proudly announces that its subsidiary, Superior Iron Works (SIW) acquired in 2024, was recently recognized at the 2025 Washington Building Congress (WBC) Craftsmanship Awards for outstanding achievement in Miscellaneous Metal Fabrication and installation. The WBC award honors Superior’s outstanding work on the Square 487 – 600 5th Street office renovation project in Washington, D.C. and recognizes the Superior Iron Works team for expert execution on a complex structural project coordinated with Clark Construction, Kendall/Heaton Associates and Thornton Tomasetti.

“This is a tribute to the depth of talent, care and technical expertise that defines the Extreme Companies of which SIW is a direct reflection of the high standards we bring to every job,” says Scott Christensen, Operations Manager, SIW. “This project far exceeds the parameters of a straightforward steel job as it involved surgical structural work in a live environment. Most importantly, the team delivered with excellence, exemplifying the criteria that earned us this award.”

SIW led extensive structural modifications to the existing building, including installation of new steel columns, column enlargements, braced frames, steel beam framing and garage ramp reconfiguration. The team also worked in lockstep with carbon fiber-reinforced polymer installations, managing complex post-tension cable de-tensioning and re-tensioning. One of the significant challenges faced during the project was the coordination of steel installation from top to bottom while managing the integration with various trades. This intricate process was vital for maintaining the building's stability. From start to finish, this project required tight coordination and precision sequencing to stay on track and ensure structurally sound execution.

“Whether it’s ground-up construction or a complex retrofit, this team consistently delivers smart solutions and flawless work performance,” says Robert Pelham, President and CEO, ESI. “It is truly an honor to receive this WBC recognition for exceptional skill and quality in the Washington, D.C. building industry and we are gratified to be among the tradespeople whose work powers the region’s most impactful projects.”

ESI is also proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, now live at https://extremesteelinc.com/.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and recent acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. Building American Excellence, ESI sets and exceeds standards of excellence in the structural steel industry – with the right people, right tools and right ideas. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x14