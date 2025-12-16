Extreme Steel Inc. Reflects on Landmark Year of Growth, Recognition and Innovation

WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, closes out 2025 with major achievements across operations, industry recognition and workforce development. The year marked steady momentum driven by a team whose precision, discipline and commitment to innovation and quality remain central to every project.

A key milestone was ESI’s rise on ENR’s 2025 Top 600 Specialty Contractors list, advancing from #503 to #440 and earning a place among the Top 20 Firms in Steel nationwide.

“Our ranking among the Top 20 steel firms in the country—and climbing over 60 spots in a single year—is testament to our team’s work ethic, craftsmanship and dedication to excellence,” says Robert Pelham, president and CEO, ESI. “Combining these qualities with a vertically integrated model and relentless execution generates results that speak for themselves.”

In 2025, ESI advanced the integration of Superior Iron Works, expanding fabrication capacity and strengthening project delivery across the Mid-Atlantic. ESI also completed a strategic recapitalization, securing resources to invest in people, technology, equipment and facilities.

“Our redesigned website highlights services, showcases project work and celebrates the people behind the craft,” continues Pelham. “Visitors can explore projects across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., where ESI delivered steel for historic renovations, mission-critical facilities and high-performance structures. These projects underscore the value of our integrated model—detailing, fabrication and erection performed entirely in-house by crews trained to meet complex demands with precision and accountability.”

ESI also expanded workforce development efforts, deepening training, mentorship and advancement opportunities to build long-term careers and a culture rooted in safety, teamwork and pride in the trade.

“We laid the foundation for the next chapter of growth and investing in the right tools, the right people and the right partnerships that will carry us forward,” Pelham adds. “We’re not just shaping buildings—we’re building American excellence.”

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. Building American Excellence, ESI sets and exceeds standards of excellence in the structural steel industry – with the right tools, right ideas and right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/.

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x14