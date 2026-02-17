Extreme Steel Inc. Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions to Expand Enterprise Operations and Project Delivery

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the architectural and structural steel industry, announces the promotions of Scotty Christensen to Executive Vice President of Operations and Mark Brumagim to Senior Vice President of Project Management, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operational excellence, disciplined growth, and exceptional client service.

“Building American Excellence means setting and exceeding performance standards by investing in the right people, right tools, and right ideas,” says Jeff Shiring, owner of ESI. “Scotty and Mark exemplify the leadership, accountability, and craftsmanship that allow us to deliver complex steel solutions safely, efficiently, and at the highest standard.”

Christensen brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his expanded role. He has played a critical role in integrating Superior Iron Works, strengthening customer relationships, and helping build a record-high contractual backlog. As Executive Vice President of Operations, Christensen will lead ESI’s enterprise-wide operations while continuing to support business development initiatives across the organization.

Brumagim, who has more than 30 years of experience in the structural steel industry, has been instrumental in building and leading ESI’s Project Management organization. He has overseen several large, strategic projects for key customers and served as a trusted advisor to ownership and senior leadership. In his new role, Brumagim will lead the consolidated enterprise-wide Project Management organization, uniting legacy Superior Iron Works and ESI teams to drive greater process alignment, standardization, and customer service.

The leadership appointments strengthen Extreme Steel’s vertically integrated model, aligning detailing, fabrication, logistics, and erection to drive coordination, efficiency, and execution across complex steel projects.

“These promotions reflect the depth of leadership we’ve built at Extreme Steel and our focus on long-term execution,” adds Shiring. “Scotty and Mark have each played pivotal roles in strengthening our operations, supporting our customers, and scaling the company responsibly.”

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, ESI revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standards of excellence in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x14