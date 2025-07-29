Order.co named “AI Innovator to Watch 2025” by Biz Tech Outlook for Its AI Agents that Simplify Procurement

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading AI-powered procurement platform , today announced it has been named one of Biz Tech Outlook’s “AI Innovators to Watch 2025,” a recognition that spotlights companies reshaping key business workflows with artificial intelligence. This award highlights Order.co’s end-to-end platform that leverages AI to transform the entire procurement process from requisition to reconciliation, delivering customers 5-10% cost savings and reducing time spent on procurement by 50%.

“We built Order.co to fix the complexities that came with traditional business buying,” said Zach Garippa, Co-Founder and CEO of Order.co. “Our AI agents anticipate and proactively resolve our customers’ most tedious procurement challenges, freeing up bandwidth to focus on tasks that drive business growth.”

Key innovations that led to Order.co’s recognition are its sourcing and purchasing agents that take the manual, time-consuming work out of procurement. These agents evaluate thousands of suppliers, factoring in pricing, availability, and delivery speed to recommend the best-fit vendor for every order. After an order is submitted and approved, AI automatically generates and sends purchase orders for vendors that accept POs or logs into supplier websites to complete eCommerce transactions on the customer’s behalf, including payment and shipping details. From there, AI extracts the most important updates from supplier emails and consolidates them into a single daily email to reduce inbox clutter and enhance visibility.

"Order.co’s innovative applications of AI to streamline procurement processes stood out as a powerful example of technology solving real-world business challenges,” said Jennifer Katharine, Business Development Executive at Biz Tech Outlook. “Their commitment to intelligent automation and customer-centric design made them an obvious choice for our ‘AI Innovators to Watch 2025’ list.”

To find out how Order.co is reimagining the order checkout experience and vendor relationship management in its upcoming AI launches, visit https://biztechoutlook.com/shaping-the-future-of-business-buying-with-order-co-ai/ .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending, and save an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit order.co .

About Biz Tech Outlook

Biz Tech Outlook is a Delaware-based business and technology magazine that highlights innovative companies, industry leaders, and technological advancements across sectors. Through its insightful features, the magazine connects decision-makers, enterprise professionals, and C-level executives with the latest trends and success stories. For more information, visit biztechoutlook.com .

Media Contact

Allison Reich

Senior Manager of Brand, Content & Enablement

Allison.reich@order.co