eToro Continues Journey Towards a Tokenized Future With Launch of 24/5 Trading, Futures and Tokenized Stocks

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, revealed today in a global webinar ‘eToro Unlocked: Trade Without Boundaries’ how the company is evolving its product offering as it moves towards a tokenized future.

eToro Co-founder and CEO, Yoni Assia said: “We’ve been long-term believers in a tokenized future. Blockchain technology will facilitate the greatest ever transfer of wealth, as traditional assets are tokenized and moved onto the blockchain. Hurdles remain, namely vested interests, however, we are witnessing key milestones on that journey. New regulations, such as MiCA in Europe and the passing of the Genius Act in the US, makes the tokenization of real world assets a new opportunity to create digital assets that are legally backed and regulated. The benefits of tokenization, in particular 24/7 transferability, have been clearly demonstrated by stable coins and these opportunities are now expanding to more asset classes.”

In today’s webinar, eToro revealed that it will be expanding its current 24/5 trading offering to include an initial list of 100 of the most popular US-listed stocks and ETFs that will be available to trade 24/5 as the underlying asset.

eToro has also expanded its futures offering as one of the first platforms to offer spot-quoted futures . Brought to market in collaboration with CME Group, spot-quoted futures offer the benefits of futures trading via accessible-sized contracts with familiar spot-based pricing and longer-dated expiries. These innovative futures contracts provide users with greater flexibility to trade stock and crypto markets, all within the seamless experience of the eToro platform. Currently live in select European markets, eToro plans to offer these contracts to a growing proportion of its global userbase providing them with the tools they need for every stage of their investing journey.

“We want to offer our global user base the flexibility to trade on their time-frame. 24/5 trading whether through US equities or spot-quoted futures empowers users to trade in real-time in response to market events or simply when it’s convenient to them. We will continue to expand this offering to put our users in control of when they trade,” said Yoni Assia.

Since CEO Yoni Assia co-authored the Colored Coins whitepaper in 2012, eToro has been actively involved in tokenization. In 2019, following the acquisition of Danish token startup Firmo, eToro launched tokenized gold (GOLDX) and silver (SLVX) alongside a number of fiat currencies. Building on this heritage, eToro today announced the forthcoming launch of US-listed equities as ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

Commenting on the announcement, Yoni Assia said: “Our mission has always been to open the global markets. Extended hours trading was the first step, 24/5 takes it a step further, however tokenization brings 24/7 accessibility. Tokenization removes boundaries, providing transparency and control. It has the potential to democratize finance, making assets more accessible to more people.

“We began our tokenization journey in 2019 and we’re excited to now be able to significantly progress that initiative. Our goal is to tokenize every asset on eToro - starting with stocks - enabling our users to move tokenized assets onto the blockchain and from there integrate them into the broader DEFI ecosystem. Users will then be able to redeem tokenized stocks for the underlying position on eToro and vice versa.”

