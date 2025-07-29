Atos ranked a European Leader in three categories of ISG’s “Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions” Provider Lens vendor assessment 2024

News

Atos ranked a European Leader in three categories of ISG’s “Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions” Provider LensTM vendor assessment 2024

Atos recognized as a European leader for Industry Transformation Services, Smart/Digital Factory Solutions and Manufacturing Supply Chain and Procurement Services

Paris, France – July 29, 2025 – Atos today announces it has been named a Leader in three categories of ISG’s “Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions” Provider Lens™ 2024 Europe. The comprehensive “Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions” vendor assessment compares the strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators of key providers. The report assesses their capabilities to deliver operational and business consulting services that help manufacturing companies enhance process efficiency and productivity, accelerate innovation and achieve sustainability goals.

The report highlights Atos as a leader in the following areas:

Industry transformation services: Atos provides digital transformation services across Europe, including advanced AI solutions, smart factory technologies, and digital ecosystems to optimize production. The assessment acclaimed Atos’ strengths in collaboration with major industry players such as leading automotive manufacturers, its support for gigafactories as well as its R&D initiatives in data intelligence or operational performance.





Smart & digital factory solutions: Atos is recognized for its comprehensive suite of end-to-end smart manufacturing solutions, spanning from its M4MFG consulting service and R&D engineering to production. ISG also highlighted strengths in integrating advanced technologies into manufacturing processes as well as a transformation consulting-led engagement approach to steer business and digital transformation initiatives from the shop floor to the top floor.





Manufacturing Supply Chain and Procurement Services: the report highlights Atos’ advanced manufacturing solutions, intelligent supply chain management and commitment to environmental protection. It stresses the company’s strengths in Innovative manufacturing solutions monitoring, at the forefront of Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS) which enhances supply chain execution and control, its intelligent supply chain management solutions providing end-to-end transparency and resilience, as well as its digital product passport solution which utilizes blockchain technology to enhance transparency and traceability throughout the product lifecycle.





“We would like to thank ISG for this superb recognition of our dedication and commitment to the success of our customers in the industrial sector” said Christian Rueß, Head of Manufacturing Portfolio, Atos. “Whether in industry transformation services, smart and digital factory solutions or manufacturing supply chain and procurement services, Atos is striving to serve its customers with the solutions, services and innovations they need to maintain and expand their operational excellence”.

The 3 comprehensive News releases are available at the following addresses:

Atos Named as Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 for Industry Transformation Services in Europe

Atos Named as Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 for Smart/Digital Factory Solutions in Europe

Atos Named as Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 for Manufacturing Supply Chain and Procurement Services in Europe

