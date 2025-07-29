Driving Growth: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Joins Forces with KEBA Industrial Automation GmbH to Deliver Pitch Control Systems Across North America

LAFOX, Ill., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, announced a partnership agreement with KEBA Industrial Automation to bring to market a new line of cost-efficient pitch systems for wind turbine installations across North America. Richardson Electronics is partnering with KEBA, integrating KEBA’s Pitch Drive Technology with Richardson's custom-built Pitch Energy Modules across a range of wind turbine technologies. This collaboration enhances compatibility, accelerates deployment, and enables greater flexibility in adapting our solutions to meet the evolving demands of the renewable energy sector.

With over 20 years of application expertise, KEBA has established itself as a trusted partner for leading wind turbine manufacturers, supporting both onshore and offshore installations with robust and reliable pitch control systems. From the early stages of wind turbine development, KEBA has tailored its drive technology to meet the demands of rugged environments, integrating specialized hardware and software features for maximum system reliability and performance. Their pitch drives are certified by TÜV and Germanischer Lloyd, meeting strict safety standards while optimizing system efficiency through advanced functional safety features.

KEBA’s pitch systems are designed to reduce material input, lower operating costs, and offer unmatched flexibility. Features such as emergency pitching profiles and TÜV-certified safety functions minimize extreme loads and eliminate unnecessary safety margins, significantly cutting costs. The platform supports various system architectures and motor technologies, along with fanless and cooled designs for seamless integration. Built for harsh conditions and compliant with global grid codes, KEBA’s pitch controllers ensure high availability, reduced downtime, and enhanced long-term value for wind turbine operators.

“We are proud to join forces with KEBA as a technology partner for their industry-leading pitch control systems,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions. “KEBA’s proven technology and long-standing expertise in wind energy align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, reliable power management solutions to the renewable energy sector. We look forward to bringing their cutting-edge systems to more wind turbine manufacturers and supporting the global shift toward sustainable energy.”

As demand for reliable and efficient wind energy solutions continues to grow, this new partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding access to KEBA’s advanced pitch control technology. For more information about KEBA, visit https://www.keba.com/en/industrial-automation/industrial-automation. For more information about Richardson Electronics’ solutions or to discuss how we can support your wind energy projects, please contact our team.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About KEBA Industrial Automation Germany GmbH

KEBA Industrial Automation Germany GmbH (formerly LTI Motion GmbH), headquartered in Lahnau, Germany, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high‑quality servo drive and automation solutions for mechanical engineering. With over 50 years of combined expertise, all hardware and software components are designed and produced entirely in‑house—ensuring innovation, flexibility, reliability and seamless integration. As a full‑service partner, KEBA supports demanding applications across industries including machine tools, plastics, robotics, wind energy and turbo systems. Through the merger of KEBA AG and LTI Motion at the end of 2019, the company now offers total automation solutions—from HMI and control and safety systems to drive technology—all under one strong brand. With approximately 650 dedicated employees across three German sites, KEBA Industrial Automation is committed to enhancing machine performance and delivering rapid, customer‑focused solutions.

For Details Contact:

Greg Peloquin

Executive Vice President & GM

Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions

Phone: (630) 659-8900

peloquin@rell.com

40W267 Keslinger Road

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550