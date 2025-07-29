2025 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Application Window Closes with Strong Response

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The application window for the 2025 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship has officially closed. Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy”) , and his family are proud to announce that this year marks one of the most competitive and inspiring cycles to date. A total of 277 students applied, each demonstrating their commitment to improving care for individuals living with physical disabilities.

The recipient of the 2025 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship will be announced in August 2025.

The scholarship was established in honor of Daniel Ferrari, Adam Ferrari’s father, who was diagnosed with transverse myelitis and became quadriplegic. Through this initiative, the Ferrari family aims to recognize and support students entering the health sciences who exemplify academic excellence, compassion, and a dedication to serving others. Now in its fifth year, the $20,000 award has become a beacon of opportunity for students aspiring to make a meaningful difference in the healthcare field.

“The response this year has been both humbling and inspiring,” said Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy and founder of the Ferrari Foundation . “Reading these applications reminds us why this scholarship exists—to empower a new generation of healthcare leaders who combine technical knowledge with empathy.”

The 2025 scholarship recipient will be selected from a highly competitive pool and evaluated based on academic merit, clarity of purpose, and a compelling personal essay outlining their commitment to accessible, patient-centered care.

Previous recipients of the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship have pursued degrees in nursing, occupational therapy, and pre-medical studies. These individuals have gone on to advocate for disability rights, contribute to research, and promote inclusive care models across the country.

The Ferrari Foundation, under Adam Ferrari’s leadership, continues to champion the values of empathy, access, and excellence in healthcare. In addition to the scholarship program, the foundation supports awareness campaigns for rare neurological conditions such as transverse myelitis and funds initiatives that uplift both patients and healthcare providers.

Since its inception, the scholarship has grown in visibility and impact, with rising numbers of applicants each year. The foundation remains committed to expanding its reach and honoring students who embody the human side of healthcare.

For more information about the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship and to stay updated on the upcoming winner announcement, please visit www.adamferrarischolarship.com .

Contact Info:

Caroline Scroggins

The Ferrari Foundation

949-526-8611

info@theferrarifoundation.org

https://www.theferrarifoundation.org/