Rapala VMC Corporation - Managers' transactions - Viellard Migeon et Compagnie SA

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: VIELLARD MIGEON ET COMPAGNIE SA

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Emmanuel Viellard

Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Cyrille Viellard

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Rapala VMC Oyj

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 117655/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-07-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 370028 Unit price: 1.31 EUR





Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 370028 Volume weighted average price: 1.31 EUR





Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group’s brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

