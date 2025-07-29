Jake Bengtson Joins Striim as VP of AI Solutions to Lead the Next Phase of AI-Ready Data Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, a recognized leader in real-time data integration and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Jake Bengtson as Vice President of AI Solutions. With a decade of experience building and deploying AI strategies at enterprise scale, Bengtson will play a central role in helping customers apply real-time data to real-world AI use cases.

Bengtson brings more than a decade of deep AI expertise to Striim’s leadership team, with a proven track record of building enterprise-scale AI initiatives across energy, utilities, and data-intensive industries. Most recently at Cloudera, he helped shape the go-to-market strategy for AI, machine learning, and trusted AI solutions. This experience will be pivotal as Striim accelerates its AI roadmap.

“Striim is already doing what most companies are still trying to figure out—delivering real-time, trustworthy data at scale,” said Jake Bengtson, VP of AI Solutions at Striim. “Joining a team that’s not just talking about AI readiness, but enabling it every day, is what made this an easy decision. I’m excited to help push the boundaries even further.”

His appointment reflects Striim’s continued investment in delivering innovative, real-world, and scalable AI outcomes — and the company’s belief that real-time data is the foundation for trustworthy AI at enterprise scale. Specifically, Bengtson will help drive impact in the following areas:

Strategic depth : A more integrated AI go-to-market strategy that connects Striim’s real-time AI and streaming capabilities to the priorities of technical decision-makers, from heads of data to AI engineering teams



: A more integrated AI go-to-market strategy that connects Striim’s real-time AI and streaming capabilities to the priorities of technical decision-makers, from heads of data to AI engineering teams Industry alignment : Focused solution development for highly regulated sectors like healthcare, energy, and financial services—where accuracy, explainability, and data freshness are non-negotiable



: Focused solution development for highly regulated sectors like healthcare, energy, and financial services—where accuracy, explainability, and data freshness are non-negotiable AI application innovation : Bridge real-world AI and data requirements in areas such as GenAI, LLM fine-tuning, Vector stores, and Agentic AI with Product R&D initiatives and Roadmap.



: Bridge real-world AI and data requirements in areas such as GenAI, LLM fine-tuning, Vector stores, and Agentic AI with Product R&D initiatives and Roadmap. Market leadership : Evangelism—and expansion—of Striim’s position as the trusted backbone for real-time AI workloads, reinforcing our role in the modern enterprise data stack



: Evangelism—and expansion—of Striim’s position as the trusted backbone for real-time AI workloads, reinforcing our role in the modern enterprise data stack Customer alignment: Tighter feedback loops with AI-forward customers to ensure product investments directly support production-grade ML pipelines, observability, and governance at scale



“We’re seeing growing demand from customers who want to move faster with AI—and they’re choosing Striim because we’re built for that pace,” said Nadim Antar, Chief Revenue Officer at Striim. “Jake brings deep experience in scaling enterprise AI efforts, and we’re thrilled to have him on board as we help more organizations turn real-time data into real business outcomes.”

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com .

