Eco Material Technologies Opens First Pacific Northwest Plant to Manufacture Low-Carbon Cement Alternatives

LAKEVIEW, Ore., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Material Technologies ("Eco Material" or the "Company"), the leading marketer of supplementary cementitious materials ("SCMs") and producer of green cement products in North America, announced today the grand opening of its brand-new Lakeview Plant in southern Oregon. This milestone marks Eco Material’s first sustainably-built manufacturing hub in the Pacific Northwest.

Strategically adjacent to Lake County's freight rail line, the Lakeview Plant is engineered to produce up to 300,000 tons per year of low‑carbon cement replacements annually. By replacing 25–100% of traditional portland cement in concrete mixes with Eco Material’s advanced Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) and proprietary green cement blends, producers can reduce the carbon footprint of the cement portion of their concrete by up to 80%—the component responsible for the majority of embodied CO₂ in typical concrete formulations.

“The opening of the Lakeview Plant demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation and marks a significant step forward in expanding access to domestically produced, low‑carbon cement alternatives,” said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. “We're thrilled to be able to serve the Pacific Northwest with economically competitive products that support infrastructure growth while reducing carbon emissions.”

The Lakeview facility is expected to create 30 permanent jobs, including skilled manufacturing roles and logistics positions in a historically underserved region. Approximately 75% of shipments will be distributed by rail using existing infrastructure.

“This facility represents more than just a new plant—it’s a powerful investment in Lake County’s future,” said Mark Albertson, Lake County Commissioner. “By pairing advanced, low-carbon building materials with local job creation and infrastructure development, Eco Material Technologies is bringing both economic vitality and environmental responsibility to our community. We’re proud to welcome this transformative project while creating a great partnership to benefit all of Lake County.”

The facility rollout continues Eco Material's national expansion, including a recently opened terminal in Queens supplying 50,000 tons of harvested fly ash annually to the New York City metro market. With the Lakeview Plant coming online, the company is on track to deliver more than 10 million tons of environmentally beneficial materials per year across 40 metro areas in North America.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025. More information on the event and Lakeview Plant can be found at ecomaterial.com .

About Eco Material Technologies

Eco Material is the leading producer, marketer and distributor of ash-based SCM products in North America. Eco Material is also the leading environmentally focused, near-zero carbon cement producer in the United States. SCMs are the most impactful, environmentally friendly alternative materials to portland cement that significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and improve the performance and longevity of cement's end-product, concrete. Coal ash and natural pozzolans are used to replace a portion of carbon intensive portland cement in concrete and can be further upgraded to its higher performance Green Cement products by the Company. Eco Material also supplies services to electric utilities related to management of coal ash and other coal combustion products and recycles over 10 million tons per year of material into beneficial use - reducing emissions and avoiding landfilling of material.

