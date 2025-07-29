First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, N.J., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (OTC: CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.3 million and $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to $1.1 million and $2.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, were $0.07 and $0.15, respectively, compared to $0.05 and $0.10 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, “We are encouraged by the balance sheet growth that we have achieved through the first six months of the year. Prudent loan underwriting, coupled with systematic investment portfolio activity has spearheaded growth in the loan portfolio of $137.1 million or 11.1% and $67.7 million or 60.4% growth in the investment portfolio during the semi-annual period ended June 30, 2025, while continuing to manage our liquidity and allowance levels at prudent levels. Funding for this growth has occurred through a combination of retail deposit growth as well as the usage of several wholesale funding sources. Since a material portion of the loan growth occurred late in the second quarter, we anticipate that the full operational effect of that growth will manifest itself in the operating statement through the balance of 2025. We are heartened by the incremental improvement of our profitability metrics and anticipate continued improvement through the end of the year. With a strong loan pipeline having solid credits at attractive spreads, we will continue to employ disciplined credit-risk management practices and conservative underwriting standards. Our goals remain steadfast in delivering exceptional customer service and growing franchise and shareholder value.”

Continuing, Mr. Mindiak remarked that, “Last quarter we reported that one large loan of $21.0 million was placed on non-accrual. We are pleased to report that this loan was successfully resolved in the second quarter, thereby improving our asset quality in the quarter. While a degree of uncertainty still exists due to the implementation of tariffs, as a community bank we have not seen any adverse effect on our credit quality.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total interest income increased by $1.9 million or 9.8% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.

  • Total interest expense increased by $648,000 or 5.7% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in interest-bearing liabilities.

  • Total loans increased by $137.1 million or 11.1% to $1.38 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2024.

  • Total deposits increased by $72.4 million or 6.2% to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024.

  • The annualized return on average total assets increased by three basis points to 0.33% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2024.

  • The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity increased by sixty-three basis points to 3.10% at June 30, 2025, compared to 2.47% at June 30, 2024.

  • Book value per common share increased by $0.32 to $8.51 at June 30, 2025, compared to $8.19 at June 30, 2024.

  • Net interest margin increased fourteen basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.47% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.33% as of March 31, 2025, and increased nine basis points from 2.38% at June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $138.5 million or 8.9% to $1.69 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total investment securities and total loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $64.9 million or 49.0% to $67.6 million at June 30, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan closings and the purchases of investment securities during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total investment securities increased by $67.7 million or 60.4% to $179.9 million at June 30, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $77.9 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $1.3 million in redemptions and $8.9 million in investment securities amortization.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $136.6 million or 11.2% to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans, and construction loans increased $120.1 million and $23.3 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $1.0 million, $3.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $464,000 to $15.2 million or 1.11% of gross loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $72.4 million or 6.2% to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Within the components of total deposits, time deposits increased $49.3 million, savings deposits increased $21.1 million, NOW deposits increased $6.5 million, and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $13.9 million, partially offset by a decrease of $18.4 million in money market account deposits. As an augmentation to deposit growth, Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $62.5 million or 35.7% to $237.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $175.0 million at December 31, 2024 which assisted in the facilitation of the loan growth discussed previously.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $1.3 million or 0.7% to $171.0 million at June 30, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to $5.7 million in repurchases of common stock, offset by increases of $3.0 million in retained earnings and $1.6 million in additional paid-in-capital. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 904,000 shares for approximately $5.6 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.23 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $1.3 million or 15.6% to $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $1.9 million as a result of an increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $648,000 as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income increased by $1.9 million or 9.8% to $21.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $19.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $462,000 or 2.6% to $18.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $42.9 million or 3.4% to $1.29 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, decreasing seven basis points year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.6 million or 224.4% to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $712,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of investment securities portfolio increased by $103.3 million or 134.7% to $180.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $76.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 142 basis points to 5.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 3.71% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $117,000 or 12.3% to $828,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $945,000 for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of eighty-four basis points to 4.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 5.03% for the same period in the prior year. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks increased by $3.8 million or 5.1% to $79.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $75.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $648,000 or 5.7% to $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $138.1 million or 12.4%, to $1.25 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 4.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $85.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $52.6 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $712,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $300,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025, was primarily due to the increase in gross loans and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impact the CECL model calculations. The Company recorded a $401,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $271,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $40,000 provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at June 30, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by nine basis points to 2.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 4.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, partially offset by a slight decrease in the yield on average earning assets of six basis points to 5.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 5.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $24,000 or 4.3% to $586,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $562,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in service charges and fees of $60,000, partially offset by a decrease of $44,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense increased by $576,000 or 8.0% to $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $194,000 or 4.3% to $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank and annual merit increases, partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $171,000 or 18.7% to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $913,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to additional lease expense related to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $38,000 or 34.5% to $74,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $112,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as a result of reduction in marketing consultant services. Professional fees decreased $47,000 or 9.7% to $427,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025  as compared to $474,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , primarily due to a reduction in audit and consulting fees. Data processing expense increased by $33,000 or 10.9% to $333,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $300,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of adding new services and annual cost increases. FDIC insurance assessment increased $92,000 or 52.6% to $267,000, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $175,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate. Other operating expenses increased by $171,000 or 22.2% to $940,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $769,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on our organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $98,000 or 33.9% to $385,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $287,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $334,000 or 24.3% to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 22.5% compared to 20.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax yield for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Six Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $1.7 million or 10.1% to $18.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $3.4 million as a result of an increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.7 million as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income increased by $3.4 million or 8.6% to $42.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $38.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $172,000 or 0.5% to $35.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $35.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $16.7 million or 1.3% to $1.27 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of three basis points year over year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased by $222,000 or 13.9% to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks of $23.7 million or 36.6% to $88.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $64.8 million for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $2.9 million or 227.1% to $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment securities portfolio increased by $92.7 million or 126.5% to $165.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $73.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 154 basis points to 5.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 3.48% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $66,000 or 19.4% to $406,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $340,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $2.0 million or 25.1% to $10.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $8.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.7 million or 7.5% to $23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $128.5 million or 11.7%, to $1.23 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $1.10 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Despite the increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 4.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included an $85.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $43.0 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance and support the loan growth.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $795,000 provision for credit losses as compared to $308,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors as well as the loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $414,000 on loans, a $290,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $91,000 provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at June 30, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 2.40% compared to 2.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 4 basis points to 5.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 5.59% for the same period in the prior year. Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined fourteen basis points to 3.93% from 4.07% for the same period in the prior year, despite an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $128.5 million or 11.7% to $1.23 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $1.10 billion six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $895,000 or 82.5% to $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $719,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have decreased $59,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $162,000 or 38.6% to $582,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $420,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $56,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $102,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.2 million or 8.4% to $15.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $432,000 or 4.8% to $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $9.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank and annual merit increases, partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $416,000 or 22.8% to $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to additional lease expense related to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $61,000 or 32.2% to $129,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $190,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as a result of reduction in marketing consultant services. Data processing expense increased by $90,000 or 15.4% to $675,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $585,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of adding new services and annual cost increases. FDIC insurance assessment increased $118,000 or 31.9% to $488,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $370,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate. Other operating expenses increased by $253,000 or 16.6% to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to minor increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, communications, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses while executing on our organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $120,000 or 17.9% to $788,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $668,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income of $873,000 or 30.0% to $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 year over year. In addition, the effective tax yield declined year over year as a result of a reduction in New York state tax apportionment. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 20.8% compared to 22.9% for the same period in the prior year.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $464,000 or 3.1% to $15.2 million or 1.11% of gross loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, and $14.9 million or 1.18% at June 30, 2024. During the first six months of 2025, the Company added a $414,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net recoveries of $50,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the six months ended June 30, 2025, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $17.9 million or 1.30% of gross loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, and $37.9 million or 3.02% of gross loans at March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans decreased by $20.0 million from March 31, 2025, as a result of one commercial real estate loan in the amount of approximately $21.0 million which was resolved and placed on accrual status during the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 85.0% of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024, and 39.1% at March 31, 2025.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc, is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Company communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Banks investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Banks products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)

          June 30, 2025 vs. 
          December 31, 2024 
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  Amount  % 
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents:                
Cash on hand $2,354  $1,790  $564   31.5%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  65,272   130,690   (65,418)  -50.1%
Total cash and cash equivalents  67,626   132,480   (64,854)  -49.0%
Investment securities:                
Available-for-sale, at fair value  26,605   300   26,305   8770.5%
Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost  153,614   112,107   41,507   37.0%
Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities  (290)  (198)  (92)  46.2%
Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  153,324   111,909   41,415   37.0%
Total investment securities  179,929   112,209   67,720   60.4%
Restricted stock  12,204   9,348   2,856   30.5%
Loans receivable  1,376,116   1,239,031   137,085   11.1%
Less: Allowance for credit losses  (15,220)  (14,756)  (464)  3.1%
Net loans receivable  1,360,896   1,224,275   136,621   11.2%
Premises and equipment, net  10,452   17,059   (6,607)  -38.7%
Right-of-use asset  17,583   16,085   1,498   9.3%
Accrued interest receivable  6,645   5,829   816   14.0%
Bank owned life insurance  27,196   26,711   485   1.8%
Deferred tax asset, net  3,283   3,076   207   6.7%
Other assets  3,828   4,053   (225)  -5.5%
Total assets $1,689,642  $1,551,125  $138,517   8.9%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Liabilities                
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing $171,617  $157,684  $13,933   8.8%
Interest-bearing  1,075,741   1,017,254   58,487   5.7%
Total Deposits  1,247,358   1,174,938   72,420   6.2%
Borrowings  237,500   175,000   62,500   35.7%
Accrued interest payable  1,918   1,913   5   0.3%
Lease liability  18,982   16,773   2,209   13.2%
Other liabilities  12,884   10,232   2,652   25.9%
Total liabilities  1,518,642   1,378,856   139,786   10.1%
Commitments and contingencies  -   -   -   - 
Stockholders' equity                
Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued  -   -   -   N/A 
Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized  -   -   -   N/A 
Additional paid-in capital  91,154   89,557   1,597   1.8%
Retained earnings  107,963   104,965   2,998   2.9%
Treasury stock  (27,925)  (22,253)  (5,672)  25.5%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (192)  -   (192)  N/A 
Total stockholders' equity  171,000   172,269   (1,269)  -0.7%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,689,642  $1,551,125  $138,517   8.9%
                 
Shares issued  24,459,830   23,995,390         
Shares outstanding  20,096,480   20,536,214         
Treasury shares  4,363,350   3,459,176         
                 

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)

   Three Months Ended   Variance 
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024  Amount  % 
Interest and Dividend Income                
Loans, including fees $18,415  $17,953  $462   2.6%
Investment securities:                
Available-for-sale  414   64   350   548.5%
Held-to-maturity  1,896   648   1,248   192.3%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  828   945   (117)  -12.3%
Restricted stock dividends  186   183   3   1.7%
Total interest and dividend income  21,739   19,793   1,946   9.8%
Interest expense:                
Deposits  9,842   9,539   303   3.2%
Borrowings  2,257   1,912   345   18.0%
Total interest expense  12,099   11,451   648   5.7%
Net interest income  9,640   8,342   1,298   15.6%
Provision for credit losses  401   260   141   54.4%
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses  271   (5)  276   -5344.8%
Provision for credit losses - HTM securities  40   45   (5)  -11.9%
Total provision for credit losses  712   300   412   137.4%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses  8,928   8,042   886   11.0%
Non-interest Income:                
Service charges and fees  289   229   60   26.3%
Bank owned life insurance income  244   236   8   3.6%
Other income  53   97   (44)  -45.6%
Total non-interest income  586   562   24   4.3%
Non-Interest Expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits  4,681   4,487   194   4.3%
Occupancy and equipment expense  1,084   913   171   18.7%
Advertising and marketing  74   112   (38)  -34.5%
Professional fees  427   474   (47)  -9.7%
Data processing expense  333   300   33   10.9%
FDIC insurance assessment  267   175   92   52.6%
Other operating expenses  940   769   171   22.2%
Total non-interest expenses  7,806   7,230   576   8.0%
Income before income taxes  1,708   1,374   334   24.3%
Income tax provision  385   287   98   33.9%
Net income $1,323  $1,087  $236   21.8%
                 
Earnings per common share - Basic $0.07  $0.05  $0.02   31.1%
Earnings per common share - Diluted  0.07   0.05   0.02   32.7%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic  20,095   21,641   (1,546)  -7.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted  20,095   21,898   (1,803)  -8.2%
                 

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended  Variance 
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024  Amount  % 
Interest and Dividend Income                
Loans, including fees $35,803  $35,631  $172   0.5%
Investment securities:                
Available-for-sale  597   132   465   352.6%
Held-to-maturity  3,570   1,142   2,428   212.7%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  1,821   1,599   222   13.9%
Restricted stock dividends  406   340   66   19.5%
Total interest and dividend income  42,197   38,844   3,353   8.6%
Interest expense:                
Deposits  19,573   18,591   982   5.3%
Borrowings  4,363   3,671   692   18.9%
Total interest expense  23,936   22,262   1,674   7.5%
Net interest income  18,261   16,582   1,679   10.1%
Provision for credit losses  414   384   30   7.9%
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses  290   (124)  414   -333.7%
Provision for credit losses - HTM securities  91   48   43   89.0%
Total provision for credit losses  795   308   487   158.4%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses  17,466   16,274   1,192   7.3%
Non-interest Income:                
Service charges and fees  582   420   162   38.6%
Bank owned life insurance income  484   470   14   3.0%
Other income  914   195   719   367.9%
Total non-interest income  1,980   1,085   895   82.5%
Non-Interest Expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits  9,421   8,989   432   4.8%
Occupancy and equipment expense  2,241   1,825   416   22.8%
Advertising and marketing  129   190   (61)  -32.2%
Professional fees  936   970   (34)  -3.5%
Data processing expense  675   585   90   15.4%
FDIC insurance assessment  488   370   118   31.9%
Other operating expenses  1,771   1,518   253   16.6%
Total non-interest expenses  15,661   14,447   1,214   8.4%
Income before income taxes  3,785   2,912   873   30.0%
Income tax provision  788   668   120   17.9%
Net income $2,997  $2,244  $753   33.6%
                 
Earnings per common share - Basic $0.15  $0.10  $0.05   45.9%
Earnings per common share - Diluted  0.15   0.10   0.05   47.6%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic  20,242   22,121   (1,879)  -8.5%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted  20,243   22,377   (2,134)  -9.5%
                 

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended June 30, 2025  Three months ended June 30, 2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
(dollars in thousands) Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $79,350  $828   4.19% $75,520  $945   5.03%
Investment securities:                        
Available-for-sale  26,726   414   6.20%  8,515   64   3.01%
Held-to-maturity  153,307   1,896   4.95%  68,194   648   3.80%
Total investment securities  180,033   2,310   5.13%  76,709   712   3.71%
Restricted stock  10,886   186   6.82%  8,474   183   8.64%
Loans receivable:                        
Consumer loans  978   4   1.74%  469   2   1.72%
Home equity loans  2,176   48   8.88%  2,965   60   8.13%
Construction loans  116,684   2,334   7.91%  110,515   2,423   8.67%
Commercial loans  45,798   915   7.90%  34,825   647   7.35%
Commercial mortgage loans  1,095,592   14,628   5.28%  1,060,086   14,166   5.29%
Residential mortgage loans  10,223   121   4.76%  14,618   179   4.92%
SBA loans  21,095   365   6.84%  26,147   476   7.21%
Total loans receivable  1,292,546   18,415   5.71%  1,249,625   17,953   5.78%
Total interest-earning assets  1,562,815   21,739   5.58%  1,410,328   19,793   5.64%
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses  (14,826)          (14,452)        
Cash on hand  2,042           1,959         
Other assets  67,098           60,030         
Total non-interest-earning assets  54,314           47,537         
Total assets $1,617,129          $1,457,865         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking accounts $77,441  $424   2.19% $48,715  $198   1.63%
NOW accounts  5,908   44   2.95%  43,133   378   3.52%
Money market accounts  252,446   2,052   3.26%  228,306   2,042   3.60%
Savings accounts  52,577   317   2.42%  27,184   26   0.38%
Certificates of deposit  494,811   5,091   4.13%  495,512   5,461   4.43%
Brokered CDs  163,238   1,914   4.70%  118,037   1,434   4.89%
Borrowings  208,291   2,257   4.35%  155,720   1,912   4.94%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,254,712  $12,099   3.87%  1,116,607  $11,451   4.12%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  160,087           142,030         
Other liabilities  30,927           22,003         
Total non-interest bearing liabilities  191,014           164,033         
Stockholders' equity  171,403           177,225         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,617,129          $1,457,865         
Net interest spread          1.71%          1.52%
Net interest margin     $9,640   2.47%     $8,342   2.38%
                         

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended June 30, 2025  Six months ended June 30, 2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
(dollars in thousands) Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Interest-bearing deposits $88,528  $1,821   4.15% $64,829  $1,599   4.96%
Investment securities:                        
Available-for-sale  19,241   597   6.20%  8,784   132   3.00%
Held-to-maturity  146,658   3,570   4.87%  64,462   1,142   3.54%
Total investment securities  165,899   4,167   5.02%  73,246   1,274   3.48%
Restricted stock  10,164   406   7.99%  8,126   340   8.37%
Loans:                        
Consumer loans  930   11   2.41%  421   4   1.91%
Home equity loans  2,279   98   8.70%  2,957   119   8.09%
Construction loans  110,870   4,391   7.88%  112,958   4,952   8.67%
Commercial loans  44,375   1,759   7.89%  35,509   1,382   7.70%
Commercial mortgage loans  1,077,946   28,565   5.27%  1,058,072   27,832   5.20%
Residential mortgage loans  10,906   258   4.76%  14,746   353   4.84%
SBA loans  21,112   721   6.80%  27,092   989   7.22%
Total loans  1,268,418   35,803   5.69%  1,251,755   35,631   5.72%
Total interest-earning assets  1,533,009   42,197   5.55%  1,397,956   38,844   5.59%
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses  (14,813)          (14,469)        
Cash and due from bank  1,985           1,932         
Other assets  67,523           59,983         
Total non-interest-earning assets  54,695           47,446         
Total assets $1,587,704          $1,445,402         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking accounts $77,410  $828   2.16% $51,071  $422   1.66%
NOW accounts  7,261   105   2.93%  40,613   700   3.47%
Money market accounts  255,268   4,159   3.29%  219,353   3,790   3.47%
Savings accounts  46,059   511   2.24%  28,165   55   0.39%
Certificates of deposit  490,578   10,217   4.20%  500,886   10,927   4.39%
Brokered CDs  159,120   3,753   4.76%  110,125   2,697   4.92%
Borrowings  192,671   4,363   4.57%  149,637   3,671   4.93%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,228,367  $23,936   3.93%  1,099,850  $22,262   4.07%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  157,283           142,677         
Other liabilities  30,066           22,647         
Total non-interest bearing liabilities  187,349           165,324         
Stockholders' equity  171,988           180,228         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,587,704          $1,445,402         
Net interest spread          1.62%          1.52%
Net interest margin     $18,261   2.40%     $16,582   2.39%
                         

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)

  As of and for the quarters ended 
(In thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2025  3/31/2025  12/31/2024  9/30/2024  6/30/2024 
Summary earnings:                    
Interest income $21,739  $20,458  $19,672  $20,149  $19,793 
Interest expense  12,099   11,837   11,706   11,785   11,451 
Net interest income  9,640   8,621   7,966   8,364   8,342 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses  712   83   (55)  54   300 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses  8,928   8,538   8,021   8,310   8,042 
Non-interest income  586   1,394   412   582   562 
Non-interest expense  7,806   7,855   7,117   7,524   7,230 
Income before income tax expense  1,708   2,077   1,316   1,368   1,374 
Income tax expense  385   403   167   240   287 
Net income $1,323  $1,674  $1,149  $1,128  $1,087 
Per share data:                    
Earnings per share - basic $0.07  $0.08  $0.06  $0.05  $0.05 
Earnings per share - diluted  0.07   0.08   0.06   0.05   0.05 
Cash dividends declared  -   -   -   -   - 
Book value at period end  8.51   8.47   8.39   8.31   8.19 
Shares outstanding at period end  20,096   20,130   20,536   20,780   21,489 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  20,095   20,392   20,552   21,164   21,641 
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding  20,095   20,435   20,612   21,387   21,898 
Balance sheet data (at period end):                    
Total assets $1,689,642  $1,581,983  $1,551,125  $1,476,252  $1,467,517 
Investment securities, available-for-sale  26,605   26,789   300   7,748   8,338 
Investment securities, held-to-maturity  153,324   151,009   111,909   73,977   74,109 
Total loans  1,376,116   1,256,247   1,239,031   1,262,481   1,260,236 
Allowance for credit losses  (15,220)  (14,834)  (14,756)  (14,869)  (14,922)
Total deposits  1,247,358   1,202,079   1,174,938   1,097,165   1,107,159 
Stockholders' equity  171,000   170,422   172,269   172,642   175,933 
Common cash dividends  -   -   -   -   - 
Selected performance ratios:                    
Return on average total assets  0.33%  0.44%  0.31%  0.31%  0.30%
Return on average stockholders' equity  3.10%  3.93%  2.65%  2.56%  2.47%
Dividend payout ratio  N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A 
Average yield on earning assets  5.58%  5.52%  5.43%  5.66%  5.64%
Average cost of funding liabilities  3.87%  3.99%  4.08%  4.18%  4.12%
Net interest margin  2.47%  2.33%  2.20%  2.35%  2.38%
Efficiency ratio  76.33%  78.43%  84.95%  84.10%  81.19%
Non-interest income to average assets  0.15%  0.36%  0.11%  0.16%  0.16%
Non-interest expenses to average assets  1.94%  2.04%  1.90%  2.04%  1.99%
Asset quality ratios:                    
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.30%  3.02%  1.34%  1.15%  1.21%
Non-performing assets to total assets  1.06%  2.40%  1.07%  0.98%  1.04%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  84.97%  39.12%  88.71%  102.67%  97.76%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.11%  1.18%  1.19%  1.18%  1.18%
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans  0.02%  0.02%  -0.01%  -0.03%  0.01%
Liquidity and capital ratios:                    
Net loans to deposits  109.10%  103.27%  104.20%  113.71%  112.48%
Average loans to average deposits  107.13%  105.49%  111.83%  114.54%  113.30%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.12%  10.77%  11.11%  11.69%  11.99%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.53%  13.29%  14.45%  14.30%  14.67%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  11.44%  12.16%  13.26%  13.13%  13.48%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets  11.44%  12.16%  13.26%  13.13%  13.48%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.59%  10.74%  11.56%  11.80%  12.08%
                     

