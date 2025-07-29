Western States Fire Protection Teams Up with Veteran Non-Profit, The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation

Apollo Beach, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) would like to recognize and thank Western States Fire Protection Co. (WSFP) for their remarkable support. Western States Fire has been proudly supporting WWIA since 2015, donating over $40,000 to help further their mission of serving and honoring America’s combat-wounded Purple Heart Veterans through therapeutic and adaptive outdoor sports like hunting and fishing.





Purple Heart Heroes from the WWIA having a memorable time at the annual MO-KAN Ducks, Bucks, and Trapping Event in St. Joseph, Missouri..

Wounded Warriors often return home differently than when they left to serve our nation; finding that their personal and professional lives are impacted by their war related experiences. WWIA in coordination with an incredible team of hosts, volunteers, donors, and supporters across North America helps show Purple Heart recipients that they can still experience and accomplish great things, no matter their current circumstances.

WWIA’s world-class outdoor events help these combat-wounded veterans achieve a level of satisfaction and achievement that has often been missing from their lives. Although hunting and fishing can be an exciting part of these outdoor adventures, the main event on these trips is the opportunity to connect with fellow Purple Heart recipients and to be welcomed warmly by local communities across North America who honor them for their service and sacrifice.

President and CEO of Western States Fire Protection, Joe DePriest, explained the reason they proudly support WWIA. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to these remarkable combat-wounded veterans. As Americans, we are privileged to enjoy the freedoms and liberties that we do today because of their patriotism and selfless service. We are honored to help support the mission of WWIA and hope that we can play a small part in the healing and recovery that these Heroes deserve.”

Each WWIA event serves an average of 3-5 Heroes and lasts anywhere from 2-5 days on average, allowing for optimal bonding, brotherhood and camaraderie. These events help bolster self-confidence while strengthening the bond with nature, local communities and other Purple Heart veterans. Whether these Heroes suffer from traumatic brain injury, permanent limb disability or post-traumatic stress disorder, these connections are critical to the healing process.

WWIA Founder and CEO, John McDaniel, explained, “We cannot do what we do without the incredible support of partners like Western States Fire Protection. Their generosity allows us to continue our mission of providing healing and therapeutic sporting events to these combat-wounded veterans, all at no cost to those we serve. Lives are being changed, and countless Veterans and their families are finding healing and restoration because companies like the Western States team are making it possible through their philanthropic support. We are humbled by their tremendous partnership throughout the past decade, and grateful to call them our allies and friends.”

Western States Fire Protection Co. (WSFP) is a fire protection and life safety company that delivers quality fire protection systems and solutions. They protect lives and property by providing a holistic approach to fire protection that starts with inspections and service and carries into new construction, special hazards, training, and virtually every aspect of the fire protection process. This is accomplished by the focus and delivery of the WSFP values: integrity, commitment, professionalism, quality, and safety.

Western States Fire Protection Co. originated with two offices in 1985, Denver, CO, and Dallas, TX. By 1987, the company had expanded to 125 employees, and by 1989, WSFP became a subsidiary of APi Group, Inc., catapulting it forward in the life safety industry. The company has continued to grow successfully, expanding to more than 45 locations nationwide and covering nearly every state west of the Mississippi River. In addition to their winning culture and expansive business, they are also making strides internally to support veterans through hiring and training as opportunities arise.

To learn more information about Western States Fire Protection, please visit their website at www.wsfp.com and follow them on social media at Facebook, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL. Their mission is to serve our nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing world-class therapeutic outdoor adaptive sporting activities such as hunting and fishing as a means to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors. WWIA is in their 19th year of operation and since their inception in 2007, WWIA has proudly served and re-served thousands of combat-wounded Veterans, from every state in the U.S., providing all-expense paid outdoor sporting adventures.

Most WWIA events serve an average of 3-5 Heroes and last anywhere from 3-5 days, allowing for optimal bonding, brotherhood and camaraderie. These events help bolster self-confidence while strengthening the bond with nature, local communities and other Purple Heart Veterans. Whether these Heroes suffer from traumatic brain injury, permanent limb disability or post-traumatic stress disorder, these connections are critical to the healing process.

To learn more information about the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA), please visit their website at www.wwiaf.org and follow them on social media at Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn.





Western States Fire Protection has been protecting lives and property for over 40 years by providing quality fire protection systems and solutions.

About Wounded Warriors in Action (WWIA)



The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation Inc. (WWIA) serves our nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing therapeutic world-class outdoor adaptive sporting activities as a means to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors.

Press inquiries

Wounded Warriors in Action (WWIA)

https://wwiaf.org

John McDaniel

info@wwiaf.org

8139381390

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA)

206 Apollo Beach Blvd

Apollo Beach, FL 33572

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/KVtf44JlLWg



