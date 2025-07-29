HotelPlanner Appoints Jeff McDaniel as Chief Marketing Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff McDaniel as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, McDaniel will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and digital growth initiatives.

McDaniel brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the travel and hospitality industry, with deep expertise in digital marketing, search strategy, call center sales operations and strategic partnerships. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales & Operations at HotelPlanner, where he led the company’s marketing initiatives and contact center sales operations.



Throughout his career, McDaniel has been at the forefront of online travel innovation. Prior to joining HotelPlanner, he held executive roles at Interactive Hotel Solutions, where he directed key initiatives in SEO, SEM, affiliate development, and supplier relationships. He has also held positions at Hotels.com and TravelNow.com , where he was instrumental in building supplier networks and shaping early hotel distribution models.



“We’re thrilled to elevate and promote Jeff into the role of Chief Marketing Officer,” said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. “His strategic vision, deep industry knowledge, and track record of delivering results make him the ideal leader to drive our brand forward in a highly competitive global marketplace.”



”McDaniel’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as HotelPlanner continues to expand its international presence and invest in performance marketing and partner ecosystems.”



“I’m honored to take on this new role and help shape the next chapter of growth for HotelPlanner,” said McDaniel. “With a strong team and innovative technology, we’re well positioned to drive meaningful impact and expand our influence across the broader travel and hospitality industry.”

