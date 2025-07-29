Board of Advisors to Host National Q3 Event for High-Growth Entrepreneurs and Investors in Dallas, Aug.18-22

TAMPA, Fla. and DALLAS , July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of its 10-year celebration, Board of Advisors (BA), the premier private network for high-growth entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries, is continuing its bold growth announced in Q2. BA’s national Q3 2025 event is coming to the Dallas Ritz Carlton in Irving, TX on August 18-22. Members and qualifying applications can RSVP at RSVPBA.com. Discounted conference rate rooms at the Ritz Carlton are available here until August 4.

In August, BA will also welcome all in the region who are interested to attend The Texas Mixer event on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. (for invite and location details go to RSVPBA.com)

In addition to the Dallas event, BA’s national footprint is continuing to expand through regional BA X events in Los Angeles, New York, Jacksonville, Tampa and a growing list of other strategic locations. The upcoming New York session of BA X is today, July 29, 2025 (info here) and the next LA BA X event will take place on August 3-4, 2025 (info here).

Jimmy Ralph, incoming CEO of BA has been a founding member of the 10-year-old organization and within that time has accomplished two company exits. Together with Founder and Chairman Mike Calhoun and his 28-year experienced “dream team” Kevin Killoran, COO, and Chris DiPasquale, CFO, he is leading BA to a new gold standard in entrepreneurial communities.

Ralph credits the BA culture of collaboration, generosity and high-impact contribution for serving as the “force multiplier” that helped his companies to achieve massive growth and to produce the outcomes he is continuing to share and instill in the next era of successful entrepreneurs.

“The real catalyst for BA is its culture,” he says. “We are growing through the addition of serious founders, executives, visionary leaders and investors who show up ready to give, grow, and build lasting success together.”

“Our expanded team and new programs are solidifying our role as America’s premier CEO community, Calhoun adds. “We’re coming full circle as members become leaders, leaders become partners, and our growing roster of partners are fueling our national growth.”

The Q3 event will feature the following experiences:

Focused Keynotes and Hot Seat Q&A presentations will feature existing and new BA members

and presentations will feature existing and new BA members Mastermind Sessions will be led by consummate experts and leaders and best-in-class serial entrepreneurs

will be led by consummate experts and leaders and best-in-class serial entrepreneurs Board of Advisor Panels invite entrepreneurs who have an opportunity, an idea or a challenge to present their business models to a curated panel of BA experts for strategic input, along with suggestions and reactions from the BA audience.

invite entrepreneurs who have an opportunity, an idea or a challenge to present their business models to a curated panel of BA experts for strategic input, along with suggestions and reactions from the BA audience. VIP Receptions, Power Lunches and Networking Dinners give all participants to collaborate and form working relationships and lasting friendships that will benefit all involved long beyond the time spent together during the days of the Q3 event.

give all participants to collaborate and form working relationships and lasting friendships that will benefit all involved long beyond the time spent together during the days of the Q3 event. Opportunities to be featured in BA Magazine and in BA Podcasts, to provide inspiration and guidance to the BA membership base as well as to current and aspiring entrepreneurs in a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world.

and in to provide inspiration and guidance to the BA membership base as well as to current and aspiring entrepreneurs in a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world. Participants will open their rolodexes to share contacts and relationships with each other in BA referral parties, both in Dallas and in online sessions.

BA members or anyone interested in applying or getting more information can find additional information here.

About Board of Advisors

Board of Advisors (BA) is an exclusive, invite-only business community designed for elite entrepreneurs, CEOs, and executives across diverse industries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, the organization is establishing itself as the definitive platform for deal flow, profit enhancement, strategic connections and collaborative growth throughout its membership base. Members are carefully selected thought leaders and industry disruptors who are committed to helping each other overcome business challenges and achieve significant growth.

Board of Advisors hosts quarterly events, such as the Q3 2025 gathering in Dallas, TX, and regional sessions where members engage in intensive networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning sessions. In all, BA serves as a high-impact platform for accomplished business leaders seeking a collaborative environment to accelerate their ventures. For more information, visit BA at BoardOfAdvisors.com, BAinvite.com, RSVPBA.com, BAmag.com and on LinkedIn.

The names “BA” “Board of Advisors” and “BA Community” and their accompanying logos are the exclusive trademarks and property of Board of Advisors, LLC

