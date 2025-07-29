2025 Half-Year results

Press release









Group’s financial position strengthened

six months ahead of schedule

Guidance confirmed





Successful completion of the plan to strengthen the Group’s financial position €1.5-billion plan to strengthen the financial position in 2024 and 2025 completed: €1 billion of disposals achieved, with an average multiple of around 14x 2024 EBITDA for the programme as a whole. Access to funding back to normal : amendment and extension of the syndicated loan , arrangement of a real-estate credit facility due to expire in 2029 in a total amount of €775 million, and the successful issue of €400 million of unsecured bonds in June, over 3x oversubscribed. €212 million reduction in net debt (excluding IFRS 16 and IAS 17) compared with 30 June 2024, resulting in a reduction in the Wholeco leverage ratio 2 to 5.6x proforma (adjusted for disposals for which proceeds have been received to date), as opposed to 5.8x proforma (adjusted for capital increases) at 30 June 2024. RCF drawdown of €491 million to be repaid in full on 30 July 2025.

Operational performance Revenue in the first half of 2025 amounted to €2,656 million, up 4.8% on an organic basis, supported by all business lines and regions and in line with the full-year target. EBITDAR pre-IFRS 16, was €546m, stable (+0.8%) compared with the first half of 2024 on a proforma basis (adjusted for disposals) and excluding property development activities. EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 was €263 million, down 4.1% compared with the first half of 2024 on a proforma basis (adjusted for disposals) and excluding property development activities. The decline arose from the way in which France’s new pricing structure for medical, post-acute and rehabilitation activities was introduced and the operational adjustments needed to offset its temporary negative effects. Operating cash flow 1 pre-IFRS 16 was €133 million as opposed to €169 million in the first half of 2024; adjusted for delayed payments from healthcare insurance bodies in France in the first half, it would have been stable in value terms.

Earnings In terms of net result, Group share pre-IFRS 16, the Group made a loss of €47 million as opposed to a loss of €28 million in the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2025, the figure included costs associated with disposals and refocusing operations of the business portfolio, but not the positive accounting impacts. In terms of net profit post-IFRS 16, the Group made a loss of €59 million versus a loss of €52 million in the first half of 2024.

2025 guidance Revenue is expected to increase by around 5% on an organic basis in 2025, and together with the Group’s continued discipline on operating costs, this supports a proforma pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA growth target of 6-9% . Net debt is expected to fall further in 2025 , with the Wholeco leverage ratio expected to be below 5.5x at the end of 2025.



The 2025 interim financial report, including the interim management report and the condensed consolidated interim financial statements at 30 June 2025, is available on the company’s website www.clariane.com. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 29 July 2025 and were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. For comparison purposes, the following financial information is presented excluding the application of IFRS 16

In millions of euros H1 2024 reported H1 2024



Proforma disposal plan H1 2025 Change Revenue

Proforma (adjusted for disposals)

Organic 2,636 2,582 2,656 +0.8%

+2.8%

+4.8% EBITDAR pre-IFRS 16

Proforma (adjusted for disposals) 560 547 546 -2.5%

-0.2% EBITDAR pre-IFRS 16 and excluding the property development business

Proforma (adjusted for disposals) 555 542 546 -1.5%

+0.8% EBITDAR pre-IFRS 16

Proforma (adjusted for disposals) 290 279 263 -9.4%

-6.0% EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 and excluding the property development business

Proforma (adjusted for disposals)



284



274







263







-7.7%

-4.1% EBITDA post-IFRS 16

Proforma (adjusted for disposals) 518 506 507 -2.3%

+0.2% Net profit from continuing operations pre-IFRS 16 -3 -47 Net profit, Group share pre-IFRS 16 -28 -47 Net profit, Group share post-IFRS 16 -52 -59 Operating free cash flow pre-IFRS 16 169 133

1 Operating cash flow is defined as EBITDA +/- change in WCR +/- other non-recurring items - maintenance capex

2Wholeco leverage ratio: ratio adopted for the purposes of the amendment and extension of the syndicated loan announced on 17 February 2025. The Wholeco leverage ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt pre-IFRS 16 and IAS 17/consolidated EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 and IAS 17.



Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Clariane group, said:

In the first half of 2025, we completed the plan to strengthen our financial position six months ahead of schedule. We carried out disposals on good terms, obtaining high valuation multiples. Through that plan, our Group has significantly strengthened its balance sheet and shareholder structure, and regained normal access to the debt market, as shown by our successful bond issue in June. These various transactions mean that we can repay our revolving credit facility in full.

Since the second quarter, our Long-Term Care business saw good momentum in all countries, and the occupancy rate was over 91% at the end of July.

Despite the good business momentum of our healthcare activities in all countries, in France we were penalised by the way in which the government’s new framework for financing medical, post-acute and rehabilitation activities was introduced. This resulted in implementation delays and “pricing discrepancies” that adversely affected our financial performance in the first half.

In the second half of the year, we will benefit from the corrective measures we have implemented as part of the reform of medical, post-acute and rehabilitation activities, through active management of the case mix and the adjustment of care organisations. The Long-Term Care business will benefit from the positive momentum in occupancy rates and the full impact of tariff increases in Germany. We are also deploying an adjustment plan designed to align our central organisation with our post-disposal scope and leverage the benefits of the digital transformation that we began more than a year ago.

With the quality of our geographical positions and business activities, and above all with the outstanding commitment of our people, whom I would like to commend, we will continue our transformation in order to address new healthcare challenges and support the patients and carers who place their trust in us.”

Financial performance in the first half of 2025: key elements Group income statement Analysis of revenue as reported and on an organic basis

The Group’s consolidated revenue in the first half of 2025 totalled €2,656 million, representing reported growth of 0.8% and 2.8% proforma (adjusted for disposals). The difference between reported growth and proforma growth (adjusted for disposals) arises from the impact of disposals carried out in 2024 and 2025 as part of the plan to strengthen the Group’s financial position. Adjusted for property development revenue and the revision of expected revenue with respect to healthcare reforms in France, the Group’s organic growth was 4.8%.

That performance confirms the relevance of the Group’s strategy and business model, which is based on a diversified portfolio of businesses and geographical markets.

At 30 June 2025, the network consisted of 1,225 facilities, versus 1,219 at 31 December 2024 and 1,217 at 30 June 2024, representing almost 91,000 beds. The number of facilities June 30, 2025, takes into account:

Disposals carried out as part of the plan to strengthen the Group’s financial position (in the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany);

The disposal of Essentielles in France;

Closures and restructuring of facilities in Germany, Spain and Belgium.

The above factors were partly offset by:





Openings of new Ages&Vie shared housing facilities in France;

Openings of new facilities in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Overall, the Group has sold or closed 12 facilities since 1 January 2025, while during the same period it has brought into service 18 modern facilities, representing additional net capacity of almost 450 beds.





On that basis, the Group’s 65,000 healthcare professionals cared for around 570,000 residents and patients in the first six months of the year.

Reported revenue growth of 0.8% resulted from:

Higher volumes, which had a positive impact of 1.3% and boosted revenue by a net €34 million (increase in occupancy rates, higher number of days billed in mature networks and additional capacity coming onstream);

which had a positive impact of and boosted revenue by a net (increase in occupancy rates, higher number of days billed in mature networks and additional capacity coming onstream); Price increases had a positive impact of 3.5% and boosted revenue by €89 million across all regions, despite a temporary negative impact related to the new healthcare pricing framework in France as part of the introduction of reforms to medical, post-acute and rehabilitation activities;

had a positive impact of and boosted revenue by across all regions, despite a temporary negative impact related to the new healthcare pricing framework in France as part of the introduction of reforms to medical, post-acute and rehabilitation activities; Changes in scope had a negative impact of 2.6%, reducing revenue by €70 million;

had a negative impact of Miscellaneous effects (revenue impact expected from the reform of healthcare pricing in France and property development revenue at Ages&Vie) had a negative effect of 1.4%, reducing revenue by €33 million.

EBITDAR and EBITDA pre-IFRS 16

EBITDAR pre-IFRS 16 amounted to €546 million in the first half of 2025, stable (-0.2%) on a proforma basis (adjusted for disposals) and up very slightly (+0.8%) on a proforma basis and excluding property development activities.

EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 amounted to €263 million during the period, down 6.0% proforma (adjusted for disposals) and down 4.1% proforma and excluding property development activities. The decrease reflects the impact of the healthcare pricing reform in France. The various measures put in place by the Group to manage the case mix and adjust the organisation in line with the new pricing framework should offset these negative effects by the end of 2025.

The fall in EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 resulted from:

The impact of changes in scope arising from the plan to strengthen the Group’s financial position (-€11 million) and adjustments (+€5 million) resulting in particular from closures in France, Germany and Italy and small acquisitions in Spain, resulting in a net negative impact of €6 million;

Higher prices (+€89 million), particularly in Germany, and an increase in operating expenses (-€100 million) arising partly from the timetable of wage rises in Germany, resulting in a net negative effect of €11 million;

A negative volume effect of €5 million, mainly due to the ramp-up of certain activities.

Taking into account these effects, EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16, on a proforma basis and excluding the property business, was 9.9% in the first half of 2025, versus 10.7% in the same period of 2024.

Net profit

In terms of net profit, Group share pre-IFRS 16, the Group made a loss of €47 million in the first half of 2025 as opposed to a loss of €28 million in the first half of 2024. That loss includes the costs associated with the various transactions underway to dispose of assets and refocus the business portfolio but not the related capital gains, which will be recognised in the second half and are estimated at above €200 million.

The increased loss resulted from:

Higher depreciation, amortisation, impairment and provisions, which amounted to €175 million in the first half of 2025 versus €165 million in the year-earlier period;

An increase in non-recurring expenses, which totalled €54.5 million in the first half of 2025 as opposed to €27 million in the first half of 2024, including €30 million of reorganisation and restructuring costs, €17 million of asset write-downs (with no cash impact) in Germany and France, and €5 million of net expenses related to disposals, both completed and underway.

These increases in costs were partly offset by:

An improvement in net financial expense from €96 million in the first half of 2024 to €89 million in the first half of 2025, resulting from the year-on-year decrease in debt;

Tax income of €14.6 million in the first half of 2025, up from €3.4 million in the year-earlier period;

A decrease in non-controlling interests;

No impact from discontinued operations in the first half of 2025 as opposed to a negative impact of €24 million in the first half of 2024.

In terms of net profit, Group share post-IFRS 16, the Group made a loss of €59 million in the first half of 2025 as opposed to a loss of €52 million in the year-earlier period.

Cash flow statement

In millions of euros, pre-IFRS 16 H1 2024 H1 2025 EBITDA 290 263 Operating cash flow 169 133 Tax and interest paid (94) (110) Free operating cash flow 74 23 Development capex (60) (48) Financial investments/divestments 156 (23) Net free cash flow 170 (48) Dividend and coupon payments (108) (35) Net real-estate investments/divestments 1 (6) Capital increase 89 (4) Real-estate partnerships (8) - Cash flow from discontinued operations (12) - Other (including changes in scope, accrued interest and change in debt related to convertible instruments) (37) (7) Change in net debt (incl. IAS 17) 95 (101)

Net debt increased by €101 million in the year to 30 June 2025 (including IAS 17). Excluding IAS 17, the increase in net debt was €114 million.

This increase in net debt largely reflected:

Operating cash flow of €133 million in the first half of 2025 as opposed to €169 million in the first half of 2024. Adjusted for payment delays resulting from the late publication of decisions relating to the pricing of medical, post-acute and rehabilitation activities for 2025, operating cash flow would have been stable year-on-year.

Tax and interest paid of €110 million in the first half of 2025;

Coupon payments of €35 million;

Development capex and financial investments limited to €71 million, which represents an improvement on 2024 excluding disposal proceeds received in the first half of 2024;

It should be noted that the impact on net debt caused by the completion of the disposal plan, and the disposal of Petits-fils in particular, will not be seen until the second half of 2025.





Real-estate portfolio

The Group’s real-estate portfolio had a value of €2,608 million as of 30 June 2025, versus €2,672 million as of 30 June 2024 and €2,612 million at 31 December 2024.

Most of the decline resulted from disposals completed during the period. At constant scope, the figures are relatively stable. The average capitalisation rate in the first half of 2025 was 6.4%, the same as the full-year 2024 figure and slightly higher than the first-half 2024 figure of 6.3%.

The change did not have a material impact on the valuation of assets in the Group’s financial statements, which are recognised at historical cost.

Real-estate debt fell to €1,494 million as of 30 June 2025 as opposed to €1,680 million as of 30 June 2024 and €1,489 million as of 31 December 2024, after adjustments for Ages&Vie receivables. With its real-estate portfolio valued at €2,608 million as of 30 June 2025, the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio stood at 57% on the same date versus 63% as of 30 June 2024 and 57% as of 31 December 2024.

Balance sheet

The Group’s net debt excluding IFRS 16 and IAS 17 was €3,559 million as of 30 June 2025 versus €3,771 million as of 30 June 2024, representing a €212 million decrease.

It consisted of:

Gross borrowings and debt of €4,309 million as of 30 June 2025 as opposed to €4,286 million as of 30 June 2024 and €3,963 million as of 31 December 2024;

An increased cash position of €750 million as of 30 June 2025 versus €515 million as of 30 June 2024 and €518 million as of 31 December 2024.

The Group’s Wholeco financial leverage ratio, as defined in the contract to extend the syndicated credit facility announced on 17 February 2025, was 5.6x as of 30 June 2025 proforma (adjusted for disposals for which proceeds have been received to date, including Petits-fils) as opposed to 5.8x as of 30 June 2024 proforma (adjusted for capital increases) and as of 31 December 2024. Opco financial leverage was 3.5x as of 30 June 2025 proforma (adjusted for disposals for which proceeds have been received to date, including Petits-fils) as opposed to 3.6x as of 30 June 2024 proforma (adjusted for capital increases) and 3.8x as of 31 December 2024.

Completion of the 2024-2025 plan to strengthen the Group’s financial position

The €1.5 billion plan announced on 14 November 2023 was intended to secure and accelerate the reduction in Clariane’s debt, to give the Group a financial position aligned with an economic environment that has been made more challenging by inflation, higher interest rates and tougher conditions in the credit and real-estate markets, and ultimately to give the Group more room for manoeuvre in the execution of its strategy.

With the success of the rights issue on 5 July 2024, following on from the reserved capital increase that took place on 12 June 2024, the first three components of the plan were completed eight months after its launch.

The fourth and final part of the plan, i.e. a programme to dispose of operational and real-estate assets and to form asset partnerships – intended to refocus the Group’s business activities geographically and raise around €1 billion in gross disposal proceeds – was completed in the first half of 2025, six months ahead of the initial schedule, through the disposal of Petits-fils for a gross amount of €345 million, finalised on 29 July 2025.





Capital gains associated with the asset disposal programme (including the disposal of the Petits-fils network) are estimated at more than €200 million for full-year 2025.

In line with the Group’s expectations, the completion of this plan has made a significant contribution to its aims of reducing debt, improving its Wholeco financial leverage ratio and regaining normal access to the debt market.