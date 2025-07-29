Wisconsin Shines at 2025 American Cheese Society Awards, Earning Top Honors and Over 25% of All Wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin cheesemakers command the spotlight at the 2025 American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition, taking home more than one-quarter of all awards and earning three spots in North America’s Top 10.

“Every award represents a story of excellence and dedication, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Wisconsin’s wins,” says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “This momentum will continue to inspire and drive our industry forward.”

The three Proudly Wisconsin Cheeses earning spots on the Top 10 list are:

Classic Raclette, Alpinage Cheese LLC

Vat 17 World Cheddar, Deer Creek Cheese

6-9 Month Gouda, Marieke Gouda





Also earning an honorable mention for the highest score in the American Originals category:

Colby Jack, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery





Wisconsin cheesemakers sweep nine competition classes—earning first, second and third place—in a powerful show of craftsmanship and technical excellence. From blue-veined styles and marinated cheeses to flavored fetas, cold-packs, and the iconic Wisconsin-born Brick, these across-the-board wins underscore the state’s unmatched depth, innovation and influence in American cheesemaking. Each entry undergoes a rigorous judging process conducted by industry experts, who evaluate flavor, aroma, texture and overall quality.

A closer look at Wisconsin’s award-winning artisans, who earn recognition across a wide range of styles and categories:

Klondike Cheese Company leads the charge with 13 awards.

Marieke Gouda and Deer Creek Cheese follow with nine each.

BelGioioso Cheese earns eight awards.

Schuman Cheese and Cedar Grove Cheese collect six each.

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Hook’s Cheese Company and Pine River Pre-Pack receive five each.





Additional standout performers include:

Kingston Cheese Cooperative and Widmer’s Cheese Cellars earn four awards each, while Arena Cheese, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Cheeses of Wisconsin, Henning’s Cheese, Landmark Creamery, Renard’s Rosewood Dairy and Sartori Company take home three apiece. Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, Meister Cheese and Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese claim two each. Several more producers gain well-deserved recognition for their craftsmanship, including Alpinage Cheese LLC, Brunkow Cheese, CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, Emmi Roth, Nasonville Dairy, Roelli Cheese Co. and Weber’s Farm Store, each earning one award.

This year’s success reflects more than just individual wins—it shows the strength of an ecosystem built for excellence. Wisconsin remains the only state in the U.S. that licenses its cheesemakers, and the only one outside Switzerland to offer a Master Cheesemaker program. With access to world-class milk, generations of expertise, and cutting-edge innovation, Wisconsin produces more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese—and continues to dominate competitions year after year.

To discover more award-winning cheeses and meet the makers behind them

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country.



About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy.

