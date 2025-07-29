NETSCOUT Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Network Observability vendors.

NETSCOUT, with its comprehensive technology for Network Observability, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it named NETSCOUT the 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability, Q3 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes detailed global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning analysis. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"NETSCOUT continues to demonstrate leadership in the network observability space with its nGeniusONE platform, delivering deep protocol-level intelligence and real-time visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” stated Harsha K, senior analyst at QKS Group. “Its differentiated approach anchored in high-fidelity Smart Data, AI/ML-driven analytics, and integrated synthetic testing empowers IT operations teams to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve performance issues before they disrupt user experience. With innovations such as Notification Center 2.0 and Omnis AI Insights, NETSCOUT strengthens its ability to deliver predictive, scalable, and cost-effective observability tailored for modern, distributed infrastructures. These advancements position NETSCOUT as a strategic enabler for organizations seeking secure, high-performance digital operations at scale."

“NETSCOUT is honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability study by QKS Group, which is a direct result of our continued investments in AI/ML-driven capabilities, cost-effective observability at remote locations, and implementing unique combinations of synthetic testing with traffic monitoring,” stated Eileen Haggerty, area vice president, enterprise marketing, NETSCOUT. “Our customers trust us to help them move faster in a rapidly changing AI-enabled world – whether it is identifying emerging problems faster, even when users are at rest, or improving the speed at which you know the true root cause of a network or application slowdown has occurred, the result is a dramatic reduction in overall response time to restore performance and availability of critical services.”

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

