NFTE Summer BizCamps Empower the Next Generation of Innovators

New York, NY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is proud to launch its annual summer BizCamp programs with generous support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), MetLife Foundation, Motorola Solutions Foundation, and PayPal.

Delivered across the U.S., BizCamps are intensive summer programs that introduce middle and high school students to the world of entrepreneurship through a flexible 50- to 90-hour curriculum. Students build entrepreneurial mindsets while developing original business ideas and pitching them to judges in a culminating competition. This summer’s programs will serve more than 600 students across NFTE’s Capital, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Southeast, and West Regions.

NFTE’s newest evolution of the program is its Tech Entrepreneurship BizCamp, a specialized camp focused on integrating entrepreneurship education with the latest technology. Students not only learn the fundamentals of starting a business, but also explore the role of digital transformation, UI/UX design, and AI-powered tools in developing cutting-edge business ideas. Campers earn industry-recognized credentials and gain hands-on experience using tools from top software platforms, while also developing AI-informed business plans using the Lean Canvas model.

“We’re thrilled to expand NFTE BizCamps this summer, especially through our newest Tech Entrepreneurship BizCamp,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president and CEO of NFTE. “As the future of work becomes increasingly digital, young people need opportunities to build tech fluency and entrepreneurial thinking. Thanks to the support of our partners, we’re giving students the tools to imagine, design, and pitch their own AI-enabled ventures.”

NFTE’s Tech Entrepreneurship BizCamp is made possible in part by MetLife Foundation and the Motorola Solutions Foundation, whose commitment to advancing innovation and equity is helping to close opportunity gaps for youth from under-resourced communities.

“The Motorola Solutions Foundation is proud to support NFTE’s Tech Entrepreneurship BizCamp,” said Karem Pérez, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. “Their support and programming are inspiring the next generation of technology innovators.”

From ideation to execution, NFTE BizCamps help students develop critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills while preparing them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Students complete camp with not only a business idea, but also with a renewed sense of what’s possible for their future.

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

