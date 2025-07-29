Grupo Bimbo Commits to Removing All Artificial Colorants by End of 2026

MEXICO CITY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Grupo Bimbo” or the “Company”) (BMV: BIMBO) is proud to announce its firm commitment to eliminate all artificial colorants from its entire product portfolio by the end of 2026. This marks a significant step forward in the Company’s journey toward offering simpler and natural recipes across its global portfolio.

As of today, 99% of the Company’s daily consumption products—including its core categories of bread, buns and rolls, tortillas, bagels, and English muffins—are already free from artificial flavors and colorants. These categories represent approximately 50% of Grupo Bimbo’s global net sales and more than 70% of sales in the United States.

Additionally, the ATNI¹, has recognized Grupo Bimbo as one of the four highest-ranked food companies globally, for its commitment to enhance the nutritional quality of its products, promote responsible marketing practices, and broadening access to its product portfolio.

“We continue making solid progress toward our health and wellness targets,” said Rafael Pamias, CEO of Grupo Bimbo. “By year-end, we expect 100% of our bread, buns, and breakfast portfolio to deliver positive nutrition, achieving a Health Star Rating² of 3.5 or higher. Looking ahead, we are expanding our focus with a bold goal: by 2026, all our products will be free from artificial colorants. And by 2030, we aim for 100% of our baked goods and snacks to be made with simple, natural recipes—ensuring our products remain safe, nutritious, affordable, and accessible to families around the world.”

This commitment reinforces Grupo Bimbo’s leadership in health and wellness and its ongoing Purpose to Nourish a better world.

¹ Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) is global foundation that actively challenges the food industry, investors, and policymakers to shape healthier food systems.

² The Health Star Rating (HSR) is an international standard created in Australia and New Zealand. Its methodology evaluates the nutritional profile of packaged foods and beverages, assigning them a rating from 0.5 to 5 stars.

ABOUT GRUPO BIMBO

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It serves 76 countries worldwide and operates in 39 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 245 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,500 sales centers. The Company has a diverse product portfolio, its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 54,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and it also trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

