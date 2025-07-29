BayFirst Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (the “Bank”) today reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.39) per common share and diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.17) per common share and diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2025.

“As we announced last quarter, Management and the Board initiated a comprehensive strategic review aimed at derisking unguaranteed SBA 7(a) balances on the balance sheet and positioning the company for long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value,” stated Thomas G. Zernick, Chief Executive Officer. “Much progress is being made, and we expect to have additional information on our plans and the expected results in the coming weeks. In conjunction with the review, BayFirst reported charge offs and fair value write downs on related SBA 7(a) loans with elevated levels of risk. This will provide for a stronger balance sheet to take advantage of community banking opportunities. Furthermore, to offset the impact of these changes, the Board has voted to suspend common and preferred stock dividend payments and board of director fees. We will continue to evaluate strategic alternatives to ensure an optimal path in the best long-term interests of our shareholders, customers, and the communities we serve.

“We expanded our net interest margin and kept controllable operating expenses in check during the second quarter as compared to the first quarter, reflecting the continued strength in our community banking operations. Credit challenges extended into the second quarter, with net charge-offs and fair value write-downs on Bolt SBA 7(a) loans increasing compared to the prior quarter. Notably, we recorded some loan production measured at fair value because of production delays experienced with SBA's Standard Operating Procedures update, which increased application processing time and prevented us from executing some loan sales as planned. Although our core SBA and conventional commercial loan portfolio performance remains strong, many of our SBA small business clients continue to struggle in a difficult environment even though many have shown some resilience in the face of inflation and persistent high interest rates. As we monitor the evolving impact of the economy and recent policy changes, we remain committed to strong loan oversight and maintaining close relationships with our borrowers to support their long-term success.

“We continue to support our community bank first and foremost, serving individuals, families, and small businesses with a strong emphasis on stable, low-cost checking and savings accounts—products that are less sensitive to rate changes and contribute to a more predictable funding base,” said Zernick. “This focus not only supports relationship-driven banking but also broadens our reach across the vibrant Tampa Bay region, enhancing our franchise and creating more opportunities to offer residential mortgages, consumer loans, and small business financing. During the second quarter, we continued to focus on growing core deposits. This is a key component of our broader strategy to increase recurring revenue through net interest income and reduce our reliance on gains from the sale of government-guaranteed loans. As we continue to expand our conventional commercial and consumer loan portfolios, we are also taking proactive steps to manage credit risk. These efforts include strengthening underwriting standards for SBA 7(a) loans and exploring options such as portfolio sales to reduce exposure to unguaranteed SBA balances. We remain focused on aligning our loan growth with strong risk oversight to support long-term performance.

“A key achievement in the second quarter was the continued momentum in loan growth across our community bank operations, fueled by consistent demand across the greater Tampa Bay region,” said Zernick. “Community bank loans rose 3% during the quarter, demonstrating that our balance sheet growth is aligned with our strategic priority of growing the community bank segment. We are seeing the early results of strategic initiatives designed to enhance earnings and reduce our reliance on less predictable income sources. While the broader economic environment remains uncertain, our disciplined focus on local relationship banking and tailored financial solutions positions us well for continued improvement.”

Second Quarter 2025 Performance Review

  • Net interest margin was 4.06% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 63 basis points from 3.43% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • The Company’s government guaranteed loan team originated $106.4 million in new loans during the second quarter of 2025, a slight increase from $106.3 million of loans produced in the previous quarter, and an increase from $98.7 million of loans produced during the second quarter of 2024. Since the launch in 2022 of the Company's Bolt loan program, an SBA 7(a) loan product designed to expeditiously provide working capital loans of $150 thousand or less, the Company has originated 6,745 Bolt loans totaling $869.9 million, of which 538 Bolt loans totaling $67.9 million were originated during the second quarter.
  • Loans held for investment increased by $41.0 million, or 3.8%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $1.13 billion and increased $117.5 million, or 11.7%, over the past year. During the quarter, the Company originated $157.0 million of loans and sold $66.8 million of government guaranteed loan balances.
  • Deposits increased $35.5 million, or 3.1%, during the second quarter of 2025 and increased $121.4 million, or 11.6%, over the past year to $1.16 billion. The increase in deposits during the quarter was primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing account balances, savings and money market account balances, and time deposit balances, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing transaction account balances.
  • Book value and tangible book value at June 30, 2025 were $22.30 per common share, a decrease from $22.77 at March 31, 2025.

Results of Operations

Net Income (Loss)

The Company had a net loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in the second quarter of 2025 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.9 million, a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $1.2 million, and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.7 million. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.3 million and an increase in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $3.2 million. The change from the second quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $4.3 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $0.9 million, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $3.2 million.

In the first six months of 2025, the Company had a net loss of $1.6 million, a decrease from net income of $1.7 million for the first six months of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $4.6 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $4.8 million, and a decrease of government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $1.1 million. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $5.4 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.0 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income from continuing operations was $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase from $11.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, and an increase from $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 4.06% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 63 basis points from 3.43% in the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2025, was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $1.7 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense from borrowings of $0.6 million.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the year ago quarter, was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $2.0 million and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.2 million.

Net interest income from continuing operations was $23.3 million in the first six months of 2025, an increase from $17.9 million in the first six months of 2024. The increase was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $3.6 million and a decrease in interest expense of $1.8 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from continuing operations was $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, which was an increase from $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease from $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2025, was primarily the result of an increase in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $1.2 million. The decrease in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, was the result of decreases in loan servicing income of $0.3 million, fair value gains on government guaranteed loans of $0.8 million, and government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $0.4 million, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $0.5 million.

Noninterest income from continuing operations was $19.5 million for the first six months of 2025, which was a decrease from $25.9 million for the first six months of 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $4.8 million and a decrease in government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $1.1 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter, was primarily due to an increase in loan origination and collection expenses of $1.5 million. The increase in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, was primarily due to higher loan origination and collection expenses of $0.6 million, occupancy expense of $0.3 million, and data processing expense of $0.4 million, partially offset by lower compensation expense of $0.1 million and marketing and business development expenses of $0.1 million.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $33.3 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to $34.4 million for the first six months of 2024. The decrease was the result of lower compensation expense of $1.6 million and professional service expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by higher occupancy and equipment expense of $0.8 million and data processing expense of $0.9 million.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $51.9 million, or 4.0%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $1.34 billion, mainly due to increases in loans held for investment of $41.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million. Compared to the end of the second quarter last year, total assets increased $126.0 million, or 10.3%, driven primarily by growth in loans held for investment of $117.5 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $41.0 million, or 3.8%, during the second quarter of 2025 and $117.5 million, or 11.7%, over the past year to $1.13 billion, due to originations in both conventional community bank loans and government guaranteed loans, partially offset by government guaranteed loan sales.

Deposits

Deposits increased $35.5 million, or 3.1%, during the second quarter of 2025 and increased $121.4 million, or 11.6%, from the second quarter of 2024, ending June 30, 2025 at $1.16 billion. During the second quarter, there were increases in noninterest-bearing account balances of $3.5 million, savings and money market account balances of $25.2 million, and time deposit balances of $29.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing transaction account balances of $22.9 million. At June 30, 2025, approximately 80% of total deposits were insured by the FDIC. At times, the Bank has brokered time deposit and non-maturity deposit relationships available to diversify its funding sources. At June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, the Company had $186.7 million, $112.3 million, and $60.1 million, respectively, of brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of $7.3 million, compared to provisions of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2024.

The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost was 1.65% at June 30, 2025, 1.61% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.50% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, was 1.85% at June 30, 2025, 1.84% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.73% as of June 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $6.8 million, which was an increase from $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans held for investment at amortized cost were 2.60% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.28% in the first quarter of 2025 and 1.45% in the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 1.79% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, compared to 2.08% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.28% as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, were 1.12% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.82% as of June 30, 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.11% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 8.56% as of March 31, 2025, and 8.73% as of June 30, 2024. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratios to risk-weighted assets were 9.98% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 10.47% as of March 31, 2025, and 10.54% as of June 30, 2024. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.23% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 11.73% as of March 31, 2025, and 11.79% as of June 30, 2024.

Liquidity

The Bank's overall liquidity position remains strong and stable with liquidity in excess of internal minimums as stated by policy and monitored by management and the Board. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio at June 30, 2025 was 8.28%, as compared to 9.17% at December 31, 2024. The Bank has robust liquidity resources which include secured borrowings available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve, and lines of credit with other financial institutions. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank had $40.0 million of borrowings from the FHLB and no borrowings from the FRB or other financial institutions. This compared to $20.0 million of borrowings from the FHLB and no borrowings from the FRB or other financial institutions at March 31, 2025.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates twelve full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. The Bank was the 8th largest SBA 7(a) lender by number of units originated and 18th largest by dollar volume nationwide through the SBA's quarter ended June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.34 billion in total assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health crises, global military hostilities, weather events, or climate change, including their effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC, including, but not limited to those “Risk Factors” described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this document, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

  
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
  
 At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
Net income (loss)$(1,237) $(335) $9,776  $1,137  $866 
Balance sheet data:         
Average loans held for investment at amortized cost 1,047,568   1,027,648   1,003,867   948,528   902,417 
Average total assets 1,324,455   1,287,618   1,273,296   1,228,040   1,178,501 
Average common shareholders’ equity 95,049   96,053   87,961   86,381   84,948 
Total loans held for investment 1,125,799   1,084,817   1,066,559   1,042,445   1,008,314 
Total loans held for investment, excl gov’t gtd loan balances 972,942   943,979   917,075   885,444   844,659 
Allowance for credit losses 17,041   16,513   15,512   14,186   13,843 
Total assets 1,343,867   1,291,957   1,288,297   1,245,099   1,217,869 
Total deposits 1,163,796   1,128,267   1,143,229   1,112,196   1,042,388 
Common shareholders’ equity 92,172   94,034   94,869   86,242   84,911 
Share data:          
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$(0.39) $(0.17) $2.27  $0.18  $0.12 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (0.39)  (0.17)  2.11   0.18   0.12 
Dividends per common share 0.08   0.08   0.08   0.08   0.08 
Book value per common share 22.30   22.77   22.95   20.86   20.54 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 22.30   22.77   22.95   20.86   20.54 
Performance and capital ratios:         
Return on average assets(2)(0.37)% (0.10)%  3.07%  0.37%  0.29%
Return on average common equity(2)(6.83)% (3.00)%  42.71%  3.48%  2.26%
Net interest margin(2) 4.06%  3.77%  3.60%  3.34%  3.43%
Asset quality ratios:         
Net charge-offs$6,799  $3,301  $3,369  $2,757  $3,261 
Net charge-offs/avg loans held for investment at amortized cost(2) 2.60%  1.28%  1.34%  1.16%  1.45%
Nonperforming loans(3)$21,665  $24,806  $17,607  $15,489  $12,312 
Nonperforming loans (excluding gov't gtd balance)(3)$14,187  $15,078  $13,570  $10,992  $8,054 
Nonperforming loans/total loans held for investment(3) 2.09%  2.42%  1.75%  1.62%  1.34%
Nonperforming loans (excl gov’t gtd balance)/total loans held for investment(3) 1.37%  1.47%  1.35%  1.15%  0.87%
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost 1.65%  1.61%  1.54%  1.48%  1.50%
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excl government guaranteed loans 1.85%  1.84%  1.79%  1.70%  1.73%
Other Data:         
Full-time equivalent employees 300   305   299   295   302 
Banking center offices 12   12   12   12   12 
(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2) Annualized
(3) Excludes loans measured at fair value
          

Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity and tangible book value per common share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy.

The following presents the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (Unaudited)
 As of
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
Total shareholders’ equity$108,223  $110,085  $110,920  $102,293  $100,962 
Less: Preferred stock liquidation preference (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)
Total equity available to common shareholders 92,172   94,034   94,869   86,242   84,911 
Less: Goodwill              
Tangible common shareholders' equity$92,172  $94,034  $94,869  $86,242  $84,911 
          
Common shares outstanding 4,134,127   4,129,027   4,132,986   4,134,059   4,134,219 
Tangible book value per common share$22.30  $22.77  $22.95  $20.86  $20.54 
                    


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands)6/30/2025
 3/31/2025
 6/30/2024
Assets           
Cash and due from banks$6,142  $6,517  $4,226 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 71,157   56,637   56,546 
Cash and cash equivalents 77,299   63,154   60,772 
Time deposits in banks 1,280   2,025   2,261 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $33,410, $39,507, and $42,885 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively) 30,256   36,318   38,685 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $9, $12, and $14 (fair value: $2,369, $2,356, and $2,273 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively) 2,491   2,488   2,486 
Nonmarketable equity securities 6,551   5,480   7,132 
Government guaranteed loans held for sale        
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value 90,687   57,901   86,142 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 1,035,112   1,026,916   922,172 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (17,041)  (16,513)  (13,843)
Net Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 1,018,071   1,010,403   908,329 
Accrued interest receivable 9,495   9,153   8,000 
Premises and equipment, net 32,407   32,769   39,088 
Loan servicing rights 16,074   16,460   15,770 
Right-of-use operating lease assets 15,160   15,484   2,305 
Bank owned life insurance 26,881   26,696   26,150 
Other real estate owned 400   132   1,633 
Other assets 16,815   13,494   19,080 
Assets from discontinued operations       36 
Total assets$1,343,867  $1,291,957  $1,217,869 
Liabilities:   
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts$109,698  $106,236  $94,040 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 238,215   261,074   236,447 
Savings and money market deposit accounts 493,005   467,766   420,271 
Time deposits 322,878   293,191   291,630 
Total deposits 1,163,796   1,128,267   1,042,388 
FHLB borrowings 40,000   20,000   55,000 
Subordinated debentures 5,959   5,957   5,952 
Notes payable 1,707   1,820   2,162 
Accrued interest payable 1,148   1,053   1,172 
Operating lease liabilities 13,819   14,102   2,497 
Deferred income tax liabilities 895   648   1,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,320   10,025   6,565 
Liabilities from discontinued operations       171 
Total liabilities 1,235,644   1,181,872   1,116,907 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, Series A; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,395 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,395 each period 6,161   6,161   6,161 
Preferred stock, Series B; no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 3,210 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,210 each period 3,123   3,123   3,123 
Preferred stock, Series C; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,446 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,446 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 6,446   6,446   6,446 
Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,134,127, 4,129,027, and 4,134,219 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively 54,739   54,657   54,773 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,368)  (2,378)  (3,113)
Unearned compensation (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,081)
Retained earnings 41,128   43,082   34,653 
Total shareholders’ equity 108,223   110,085   100,962 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,343,867  $1,291,957  $1,217,869 
            


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended Year-to-Date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024
Interest income:         
Loans, including fees$21,459  $19,751  $19,414  $41,210  $37,642 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 1,046   934   1,013   1,980   1,972 
Total interest income 22,505   20,685   20,427   43,190   39,614 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 9,282   9,431   10,448   18,713   20,663 
Other 875   255   797   1,130   1,027 
Total interest expense 10,157   9,686   11,245   19,843   21,690 
Net interest income 12,348   10,999   9,182   23,347   17,924 
Provision for credit losses 7,264   4,400   3,000   11,664   7,058 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,084   6,599   6,182   11,683   10,866 
Noninterest income:         
Loan servicing income, net 484   736   805   1,220   1,600 
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans, net 6,136   7,327   5,595   13,463   13,684 
Service charges and fees 473   449   452   922   896 
Government guaranteed loans fair value gain (loss), net 2,442   (755)  3,202   1,687   6,507 
Government guaranteed loan packaging fees 577   716   1,022   1,293   2,429 
Other noninterest income 683   278   577   961   805 
Total noninterest income 10,795   8,751   11,653   19,546   25,921 
Noninterest Expense:         
Salaries and benefits 8,113   7,998   7,829   16,111   15,834 
Bonus, commissions, and incentives 262   71   659   333   2,230 
Occupancy and equipment 1,579   1,634   1,273   3,213   2,383 
Data processing 2,078   2,045   1,647   4,123   3,207 
Marketing and business development 403   487   540   890   1,128 
Professional services 782   732   877   1,514   2,226 
Loan origination and collection 2,558   1,035   1,958   3,593   3,677 
Employee recruiting and development 462   617   549   1,079   1,146 
Regulatory assessments 352   339   279   691   561 
Other noninterest expense 939   855   999   1,794   1,991 
Total noninterest expense 17,528   15,813   16,610   33,341   34,383 
Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations (1,649)  (463)  1,225   (2,112)  2,404 
Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations (412)  (128)  349   (540)  645 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,237)  (335)  876   (1,572)  1,759 
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes       (14)     (92)
Income tax benefit from discontinued operations       (4)     (23)
Net loss from discontinued operations       (10)     (69)
          
Net income (loss) (1,237)  (335)  866   (1,572)  1,690 
Preferred dividends 386   385   386   771   771 
Net income available to (loss attributable to) common shareholders$(1,623) $(720) $480  $(2,343) $919 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:         
Continuing operations$(0.39) $(0.17) $0.12  $(0.57) $0.24 
Discontinued operations             (0.02)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$(0.39) $(0.17) $0.12  $(0.57) $0.22 
          
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:         
Continuing operations$(0.39) $(0.17) $0.12  $(0.57) $0.24 
Discontinued operations             (0.02)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share$(0.39) $(0.17) $0.12  $(0.57) $0.22 
                    

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands)6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Real estate:         
Residential$356,559  $339,886  $330,870  $321,740  $304,234 
Commercial 292,923   296,351   305,721   292,026   288,185 
Construction and land 53,187   46,740   32,914   33,784   35,759 
Commercial and industrial 223,239   234,384   226,522   200,212   192,140 
Commercial and industrial - PPP 191   457   941   1,656   2,324 
Consumer and other 93,333   93,889   93,826   92,546   85,789 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, gross 1,019,432   1,011,707   990,794   941,964   908,431 
Deferred loan costs, net 21,118   20,521   19,499   18,060   17,299 
Discount on government guaranteed loans (8,780)  (8,727)  (8,306)  (7,880)  (7,731)
Premium on loans purchased, net 3,342   3,415   3,739   3,860   4,173 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net 1,035,112   1,026,916   1,005,726   956,004   922,172 
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value 90,687   57,901   60,833   86,441   86,142 
Total loans held for investment, net$1,125,799  $1,084,817  $1,066,559  $1,042,445  $1,008,314 
                    

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross$7,478  $9,728  $4,037  $4,497  $4,258 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross 14,187   15,078   13,570   10,992   8,054 
Total nonperforming loans, at amortized cost, gross 21,665   24,806   17,607   15,489   12,312 
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at fair value 502   507      24   341 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at fair value 1,430   1,419   1,490   1,535   1,284 
Total nonperforming loans, at fair value 1,932   1,926   1,490   1,559   1,625 
OREO 400   132   132      1,633 
Repossessed assets    36   36   94    
Total nonperforming assets, gross$23,997  $26,900  $19,265  $17,142  $15,570 
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment(1) 2.09%  2.42%  1.75%  1.62%  1.34%
Nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total loans held for investment(1) 1.37%  1.47%  1.35%  1.15%  0.87%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.79%  2.08%  1.50%  1.38%  1.28%
Nonperforming assets (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total assets 1.12%  1.22%  1.06%  0.88%  0.82%
ACL to nonperforming loans(1) 78.66%  66.57%  88.10%  91.59%  112.44%
ACL to nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances)(1) 120.12%  109.52%  114.31%  129.06%  171.88%
(1) Excludes loans measured at fair value
                    


