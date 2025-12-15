BayFirst Financial Corp. Closes $94.6 Million Loan Sale to Banesco USA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (the “Bank”) today announced it has closed its planned loan sale to Banesco USA.

“I am pleased to announce BayFirst has closed on the sale of $94.6 million of loans to Banesco USA. We announced this transaction on September 29, 2025, as part of a comprehensive strategic review aimed at derisking SBA 7(a) balances on the balance sheet and positioning the Company for long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value. On a proforma basis, the Bank’s total capital ratio improves to 10.1% and the tier 1 leverage ratio improves to 6.8%,” stated Thomas G. Zernick, Chief Executive Officer. “As we previously announced, BayFirst exited the SBA 7(a) lending business early in the fourth quarter and Banesco USA will assume servicing of these loans. Furthermore, we expect to close on the sale of an additional $4.5 million of loan balances to Banesco USA before the end of the year.

“We continue to focus on our community bank mission - serving individuals, families, and small businesses with stable checking and savings products that contribute to a more predictable, low-cost funding base,” said Zernick. “This relationship-driven approach continues to strengthen our presence across the vibrant Tampa Bay region and creates opportunities to expand our community bank portfolio, deposit growth and fee income sources like treasury management services.”

BayFirst was advised by Piper Sandler & Company and Igler & Pearlman, PA on this transaction.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates twelve full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. As of September 30, 2025, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.35 billion in total assets.

