BayFirst Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Announces Restructuring Plan Including Exit From SBA 7(a) Lending

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (“Bank”) today reported a net loss of $18.9 million, or $4.66 per common share and diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.39 per common share and diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2025. The current quarter’s net loss was driven by higher provision expense and $12.4 million in one-time charges, including a restructuring charge of $7.3 million, as a result of the exit from the SBA 7(a) lending business and the definitive agreement to sell SBA 7(a) loans to Banesco USA.

“Our third quarter results reflect a period of significant strategic transformation for the Company,” stated Thomas G. Zernick, Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter included significant one-time items related to our restructuring efforts, all of which represent decisive steps toward a stronger future.

“As we announced earlier this year, Management and the Board initiated a comprehensive strategic review aimed at derisking our balance sheet and positioning the Company for long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value. During the third quarter, we made meaningful progress on this initiative. In September, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell a portion of the Bank's SBA 7(a) loan portfolio to Banesco USA for 97% of the retained loans' balances or a net loss of $5.1 million. In conjunction with this transaction, we will be exiting the SBA 7(a) lending business entirely. We are on track to close this transaction during the fourth quarter, contingent on the federal government reopening to complete the necessary approvals. While this represents a significant shift in our business model, we believe it is the right decision to reduce risk, strengthen our balance sheet, and better focus our resources on our core strategic priorities.

“We anticipate agreeing to additional actions with the OCC during the fourth quarter, focused on credit administration, strategic planning, and capital preservation. We take our regulatory obligations very seriously and are fully committed to meeting the highest operational standards,” Zernick continued. “Management has already taken significant steps to address credit quality issues, and we are dedicating substantial resources to strengthen our credit administration. This is our top priority and our team is committed to addressing the concerns outlined as quickly as possible. With the support of our Board of Directors, we have full confidence in our team to ensure these matters are resolved promptly, positioning BayFirst for improved operating results.

“Our focus remains firmly on what matters most: being the premier community bank in Tampa Bay. That means building real relationships with local individuals, families, and small businesses through reliable checking and savings accounts. These connections give us a solid, stable funding foundation while strengthening our footprint throughout Tampa Bay's dynamic market. In fact, more than 84% of our deposits are insured. This relationship-driven strategy positions us to deliver sustainable growth while maintaining the disciplined risk management and operational efficiency central to our long-term value creation.

“Though profitability has not met expectations, we are building a stronger, more resilient organization. Once restructuring is complete, we expect to return to profitability with a goal of positive return on assets of 40-70 basis points in 2026, with continued improvement in later years. Additionally, we will continue resolving problem loans and improving credit quality. With strong market opportunities and operational capabilities, we remain focused on executing our strategy and delivering long-term shareholder value,” Zernick concluded.

Third Quarter 2025 Performance Review

  • Net interest margin was 3.61% in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 45 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 27 basis points from 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024. There was an adjustment of $0.6 million which was the result of a one-time reversal of accrued interest on loans that moved to nonaccrual status combined with the recognition of unamortized premiums of $0.4 million on a single USDA loan which was liquidated during the quarter.
  • The Company’s government guaranteed loan team originated $47.0 million in new loans during the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from $106.4 million of loans produced in the previous quarter, and a decrease from $94.4 million of loans produced during the third quarter of 2024. In August 2025, the Company discontinued its Bolt loan program, an SBA 7(a) loan designed to provide small balance loans to small businesses, typically used for working capital. The discontinuance of the Bolt program contributed to the decrease in loan originations. Additionally, on September 29, 2025, the Company announced its plan to exit the SBA 7(a) lending business altogether and its intent to sell a portion of the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio.
  • Loans held for investment decreased by $127.1 million, or 11.3%, during the third quarter of 2025 to $998.7 million and decreased $43.8 million, or 4.2%, over the past year. The decrease was primarily the result of the reclassification of $97.0 million of loans to held for sale, which was subsequently marked to the lower of cost or market. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company originated $75.0 million of loans and sold $51.9 million of government guaranteed loan balances.
  • Deposits increased $7.7 million, or 0.7%, during the third quarter of 2025 and increased $59.3 million, or 5.3%, over the past year to $1.17 billion. The increase in deposits during the quarter was primarily due to increases in time deposit balances, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing account balances, interest-bearing transaction account balances, and savings and money market account balances.
  • Book value and tangible book value at September 30, 2025 were $17.90 per common share, a decrease from $22.30 at June 30, 2025.

Results of Operations

Net Income (Loss)

The Company had a net loss of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net income of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change in the third quarter of 2025 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income of $1.1 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $3.7 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $11.8 million, and an increase in noninterest expense of $7.7 million. This was partially offset by an increase in income tax benefit of $6.6 million. The change from the third quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $7.8 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $13.3 million, and an increase in noninterest expense of $8.2 million, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.8 million and a decrease in income tax expenses of $7.4 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, the Company had a net loss of $20.5 million, a decrease from net income of $2.8 million for the first nine months of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $12.4 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $19.7 million, and an increase in noninterest expense of $7.1 million. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $7.3 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $8.6 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income from continuing operations was $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from $12.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, and an increase from $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 3.61% in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 45 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 27 basis points from 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024.

The decrease in net interest income from continuing operations during the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, was mainly due to a decrease in loan interest income, including fees, of
$0.6 million which was the result of a one-time reversal of accrued interest on loans that moved to nonaccrual status combined with the recognition of unamortized premium on a single USDA loan which was liquidated during the quarter.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the year ago quarter, was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.0 million.

Net interest income from continuing operations was $34.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, an increase from $27.4 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $3.8 million and a decrease in interest expense of $3.5 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from continuing operations was a negative $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, which was a decrease from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease from $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, was primarily the result of a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $3.1 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $3.3 million, and the unfavorable fair value adjustment on held for sale loans of $5.1 million. The unfavorable fair value adjustment on held for sale loans was the result of the expected sale of a portion of the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio. The decrease in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, was the result of a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $3.1 million, a decrease in fair value gains on government guaranteed loans of $4.3 million, the unfavorable fair value adjustment on held for sale loans of $5.1 million, and a decrease in government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $0.5 million.

Noninterest income from continuing operations was $18.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, which was a decrease from $38.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $3.3 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $9.1 million, the unfavorable fair value adjustment on held for sale loans of $5.1 million, and a decrease in government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $1.7 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter, was primarily due to the restructure charges of $7.3 million related to the comprehensive strategic review aimed at reducing expenses and derisking the bank's balance sheet which included the exit of the SBA 7(a) business. The increase in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, was primarily due to the restructure charges of $7.3 million and higher loan origination and collection expenses of $1.3 million.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $58.6 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $51.4 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of the restructure charges of $7.3 million.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $2.1 million, or 0.2%, during the third quarter of 2025 to $1.35 billion, mainly due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $41.3 million, partially offset by decreases in total loans (held for investment and held for sale) of $33.1 million and an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $7.4 million. Compared to the end of the third quarter last year, total assets increased $100.9 million, or 8.1%, driven primarily by growth in loans (held for investment and held for sale) of $49.7 million and cash and cash equivalents of $54.2 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased $127.1 million, or 11.3%, during the third quarter of 2025 and $43.8 million, or 4.2%, over the past year to $998.7 million, primarily due to the transfer of $97.0 million of loans to held for sale, which was subsequently marked to the lower of cost or market, as well as government guaranteed loan sales, partially offset by originations in both conventional community bank loans and government guaranteed loans.

Deposits

Deposits increased $7.7 million, or 0.7%, during the third quarter of 2025 and increased $59.3 million, or 5.3%, from the third quarter of 2024, ending September 30, 2025, at $1.17 billion. During the third quarter, there was an increase in time deposit balances of $53.0 million, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing account balances of $3.8 million, interest-bearing transaction account balances of $27.9 million, and savings and money market account balances of $13.7 million. At September 30, 2025, approximately 84% of total deposits were insured by the FDIC. At times, the Bank has brokered time deposit and non-maturity deposit relationships available to diversify its funding sources. At September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, the Company had $235.9 million, $186.7 million, and $76.9 million, respectively, of brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of $10.9 million, compared to provisions of $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2024.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) to total loans held for investment at amortized cost was 2.61% at September 30, 2025, 1.65% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.48% as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, was 2.78% at September 30, 2025, 1.85% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.70% as of September 30, 2024. The increase in the ACL was the result of increases in nonperforming loans and continued economic uncertainty.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were $3.3 million, which was a decrease from $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 and an increase from $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans held for investment at amortized cost were 1.24% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.60% in the second quarter of 2025 and 1.16% in the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 1.97% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.79% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.38% as of September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, were 1.21% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.12% as of June 30, 2025, and 0.88% as of September 30, 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 6.64% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 8.11% as of June 30, 2025, and 8.41% as of September 30, 2024. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratios to risk-weighted assets were 8.44% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 9.98% as of June 30, 2025, and 10.14% as of September 30, 2024. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.71% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 11.23% as of June 30, 2025, and 11.39% as of September 30, 2024.

Liquidity

The Bank's overall liquidity position remains strong and stable with liquidity in excess of internal minimums as stated by policy and monitored by management and the Board. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio at September 30, 2025 was 11.31%, as compared to 9.17% at December 31, 2024. The Bank has liquidity resources which include secured borrowings available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve, and lines of credit with other financial institutions. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank had $50.0 million of borrowings from the FHLB and no borrowings from the FRB or other financial institutions. This compared to $40.0 million of borrowings from the FHLB and no borrowings from the FRB or other financial institutions at June 30, 2025.

Recent Events

Exit from SBA 7(a) Business. BayFirst signed a definitive agreement to sell a portion of the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio to Banesco USA. In conjunction with this agreement, BayFirst will exit the SBA 7(a) lending business, and the majority of the SBA lending staff and support teams will be offered positions with Banesco USA. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Share Repurchase Program. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares, over a period beginning on January 28, 2025, and continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase, or December 31, 2025, or termination of the program by the Board of Directors. On October 28, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors terminated the stock repurchase program effective immediately.

Conference Call

BayFirst will host a conference call on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter results. Interested parties may listen to the call live under the Investor Relations tab at www.bayfirstfinancial.com or are invited to dial (800) 549-8228 to participate in the call using Conference ID 85147. A replay of the call will be available for one year at www.bayfirstfinancial.com.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates twelve full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. As of September 30, 2025, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.35 billion in total assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health crises, global military hostilities, weather events, or climate change, including their effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; enforcement actions initiated by our regulators and their impact on our operations; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC, including, but not limited to those “Risk Factors” described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this document, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

  
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
  
 At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
Net income (loss)$(18,902) $(1,237) $(335) $9,776  $1,137 
Balance sheet data:         
Average loans held for investment at amortized cost 1,060,520   1,047,568   1,027,648   1,003,867   948,528 
Average total assets 1,345,553   1,324,455   1,287,618   1,273,296   1,228,040 
Average common shareholders’ equity 92,734   95,049   96,053   87,961   86,381 
Government guaranteed loans held for sale 94,052            595 
Total loans held for investment 998,683   1,125,799   1,084,817   1,066,559   1,042,445 
Total loans held for investment, excl gov’t gtd loan balances 923,390   972,942   943,979   917,075   885,444 
Allowance for credit losses 24,485   17,041   16,513   15,512   14,186 
Total assets 1,345,978   1,343,867   1,291,957   1,288,297   1,245,099 
Total deposits 1,171,457   1,163,796   1,128,267   1,143,229   1,112,196 
Common shareholders’ equity 73,677   92,172   94,034   94,869   86,242 
Share data:         
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$(4.66) $(0.39) $(0.17) $2.27  $0.18 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (4.66)  (0.39)  (0.17)  2.11   0.18 
Dividends per common share    0.08   0.08   0.08   0.08 
Book value per common share 17.90   22.30   22.77   22.95   20.86 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 17.90   22.30   22.77   22.95   20.86 
Performance ratios:         
Return on average assets(2)(5.62)% (0.37)% (0.10)%  3.07%  0.37%
Return on average common equity(2)(83.19)% (6.83)% (3.00)%  42.71%  3.48%
Net interest margin(2) 3.61%  4.06%  3.77%  3.60%  3.34%
Asset quality ratios:         
Net charge-offs$3,294  $6,799  $3,301  $3,369  $2,757 
Net charge-offs/avg loans held for investment at amortized cost(2) 1.24%  2.60%  1.28%  1.34%  1.16%
Nonperforming loans(3)$24,687  $21,665  $24,806  $17,607  $15,489 
Nonperforming loans (excluding gov't gtd balance)(3)$15,822  $14,187  $15,078  $13,570  $10,992 
Nonperforming loans/total loans held for investment(3) 2.63%  2.09%  2.42%  1.75%  1.62%
Nonperforming loans (excl gov’t gtd balance)/total loans held for investment(3) 1.69%  1.37%  1.47%  1.35%  1.15%
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost 2.61%  1.65%  1.61%  1.54%  1.48%
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excl government guaranteed loans 2.78%  1.85%  1.84%  1.79%  1.70%
Other Data:         
Full-time equivalent employees 237   300   305   299   295 
Banking center offices 12   12   12   12   12 
(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2) Annualized
(3) Excludes loans measured at fair value
          

Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity and tangible book value per common share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy.

The following presents the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (Unaudited)
 As of
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
Total shareholders’ equity$89,728  $108,223  $110,085  $110,920  $102,293 
Less: Preferred stock liquidation preference (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)
Total equity available to common shareholders 73,677   92,172   94,034   94,869   86,242 
Less: Goodwill              
Tangible common shareholders' equity$73,677  $92,172  $94,034  $94,869  $86,242 
          
Common shares outstanding 4,116,913   4,134,127   4,129,027   4,132,986   4,134,059 
Tangible book value per common share$17.90  $22.30  $22.77  $22.95  $20.86 
                    


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands)9/30/20256/30/20259/30/2024
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$5,193 $6,142 $4,708 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 113,357  71,157  59,675 
Cash and cash equivalents 118,550  77,299  64,383 
Time deposits in banks 1,284  1,280  2,264 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $32,614, $33,410, and $41,104 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively) 29,857  30,256  37,984 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $9, $9, and $13 (fair value: $2,375, $2,369, and $2,321 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively) 2,491  2,491  2,487 
Nonmarketable equity securities 7,028  6,551  4,997 
Government guaranteed loans held for sale 94,052    595 
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value 61,780  90,687  86,441 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 936,903  1,035,112  956,004 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (24,485) (17,041) (14,186)
Net Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 912,418  1,018,071  941,818 
Accrued interest receivable 8,898  9,495  8,537 
Premises and equipment, net 31,695  32,407  38,736 
Loan servicing rights 15,663  16,074  15,966 
Deferred income tax assets 5,839     
Right-of-use operating lease assets 14,833  15,160  2,018 
Bank owned life insurance 27,071  26,881  26,330 
Other real estate owned 400  400   
Other assets 14,119  16,815  12,543 
Total assets$1,345,978 $1,343,867 $1,245,099 
Liabilities:   
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts$105,937 $109,698 $95,995 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 210,336  238,215  247,923 
Savings and money market deposit accounts 479,262  493,005  455,297 
Time deposits 375,922  322,878  312,981 
Total deposits 1,171,457  1,163,796  1,112,196 
FHLB borrowings 50,000  40,000  10,000 
Subordinated debentures 5,961  5,959  5,954 
Notes payable 1,593  1,707  2,048 
Accrued interest payable 1,082  1,148  1,114 
Operating lease liabilities 13,554  13,819  2,271 
Deferred income tax liabilities   895  1,488 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,603  8,320  7,735 
Total liabilities 1,256,250  1,235,644  1,142,806 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, Series A; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,395 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,395 each period 6,161  6,161  6,161 
Preferred stock, Series B; no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 3,210 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,210 each period 3,123  3,123  3,123 
Preferred stock, Series C; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,446 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,446 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024 6,446  6,446  6,446 
Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,116,913, 4,134,127, and 4,134,059 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively 54,764  54,739  54,780 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,069) (2,368) (2,312)
Unearned compensation (538) (1,006) (978)
Retained earnings 21,841  41,128  35,073 
Total shareholders’ equity 89,728  108,223  102,293 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,345,978 $1,343,867 $1,245,099 
          


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended
 Year-to-Date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024
 9/30/2025 9/30/2024
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees$20,708  $21,459  $20,442  $61,918  $58,084 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 946   1,046   1,000   2,926   2,972 
Total interest income 21,654   22,505   21,442   64,844   61,056 
Interest expense:          
Deposits 9,576   9,282   11,609   28,289   32,272 
Other 798   875   384   1,928   1,411 
Total interest expense 10,374   10,157   11,993   30,217   33,683 
Net interest income 11,280   12,348   9,449   34,627   27,373 
Provision for credit losses 10,915   7,264   3,122   22,579   10,180 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 365   5,084   6,327   12,048   17,193 
Noninterest income:          
Loan servicing income, net 761   484   918   1,981   2,518 
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans, net 3,063   6,136   6,143   16,526   19,827 
Service charges and fees 474   473   447   1,396   1,343 
Government guaranteed loans fair value gain (loss), net (882)  2,442   3,416   805   9,923 
Fair value adjustment on loans held for sale (5,096)        (5,096)   
Government guaranteed loan packaging fees 380   577   903   1,673   3,332 
Other noninterest income 254   683   445   1,215   1,250 
Total noninterest income (1,046)  10,795   12,272   18,500   38,193 
Noninterest Expense:          
Salaries and benefits 7,637   8,113   7,878   23,748   23,712 
Bonus, commissions, and incentives 530   262   1,141   863   3,371 
Occupancy and equipment 1,525   1,579   1,248   4,738   3,631 
Data processing 2,049   2,078   1,789   6,172   4,996 
Marketing and business development 262   403   532   1,152   1,660 
Professional services 859   782   853   2,373   3,079 
Loan origination and collection 3,273   2,558   1,956   6,866   5,633 
Employee recruiting and development 364   462   595   1,443   1,741 
Regulatory assessments 484   352   309   1,175   870 
Restructure charges 7,262         7,262    
Other noninterest expense 970   939   763   2,764   2,754 
Total noninterest expense 25,215   17,528   17,064   58,556   51,447 
Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations (25,896)  (1,649)  1,535   (28,008)  3,939 
Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations (6,994)  (412)  398   (7,534)  1,043 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (18,902)  (1,237)  1,137   (20,474)  2,896 
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes             (92)
Income tax benefit from discontinued operations             (23)
Net loss from discontinued operations             (69)
           
Net income (loss) (18,902)  (1,237)  1,137   (20,474)  2,827 
Preferred dividends 385   386   385   1,156   1,156 
Net income available to (loss attributable to) common shareholders$(19,287) $(1,623) $752  $(21,630) $1,671 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:          
Continuing operations$(4.66) $(0.39) $0.18  $(5.23) $0.42 
Discontinued operations             (0.02)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$(4.66) $(0.39) $0.18  $(5.23) $0.40 
           
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:          
Continuing operations$(4.66) $(0.39) $0.18  $(5.23) $0.42 
Discontinued operations             (0.02)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share$(4.66) $(0.39) $0.18  $(5.23) $0.40 
                    

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands)9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Real estate:         
Residential$364,020  $356,559  $339,886  $330,870  $321,740 
Commercial 231,039   292,923   296,351   305,721   292,026 
Construction and land 43,700   53,187   46,740   32,914   33,784 
Commercial and industrial 194,654   223,239   234,384   226,522   200,212 
Commercial and industrial - PPP 13   191   457   941   1,656 
Consumer and other 90,946   93,333   93,889   93,826   92,546 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, gross 924,372   1,019,432   1,011,707   990,794   941,964 
Deferred loan costs, net 17,096   21,118   20,521   19,499   18,060 
Discount on government guaranteed loans (7,506)  (8,780)  (8,727)  (8,306)  (7,880)
Premium on loans purchased, net 2,941   3,342   3,415   3,739   3,860 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net 936,903   1,035,112   1,026,916   1,005,726   956,004 
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value 61,780   90,687   57,901   60,833   86,441 
Total loans held for investment, net$998,683  $1,125,799  $1,084,817  $1,066,559  $1,042,445 
                    

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross$8,865  $7,478  $9,728  $4,037  $4,497 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross 15,822   14,187   15,078   13,570   10,992 
Total nonperforming loans, at amortized cost, gross 24,687   21,665   24,806   17,607   15,489 
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at fair value    502   507      24 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at fair value 1,385   1,430   1,419   1,490   1,535 
Total nonperforming loans, at fair value 1,385   1,932   1,926   1,490   1,559 
OREO 400   400   132   132    
Repossessed assets 32      36   36   94 
Total nonperforming assets, gross$26,504  $23,997  $26,900  $19,265  $17,142 
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment(1) 2.63%  2.09%  2.42%  1.75%  1.62%
Nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total loans held for investment(1) 1.69%  1.37%  1.47%  1.35%  1.15%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.97%  1.79%  2.08%  1.50%  1.38%
Nonperforming assets (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total assets 1.21%  1.12%  1.22%  1.06%  0.88%
ACL to nonperforming loans(1) 99.18%  78.66%  66.57%  88.10%  91.59%
ACL to nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances)(1) 154.75%  120.12%  109.52%  114.31%  129.06%

(1) Excludes loans measured at fair value

Contacts: 
Thomas G. ZernickScott J. McKim
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
727.399.5680727.521.7085
  

