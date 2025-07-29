MoonBull Launches Exclusive Whitelist Phase Ahead of Upcoming Ethereum-Based Presale





NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonBull ($MOBU), an Ethereum-based meme coin project, has officially opened its whitelist registration phase. This early-access window allows selected participants to secure priority entry ahead of MoonBull’s upcoming presale launch, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The whitelist will be limited in size, with access granted on a first-come, first-served basis. No public token sale is currently live; instead, this phase is focused on onboarding early community members who will receive exclusive updates on roadmap developments, tokenomics details, and early access notifications.



Early Community Building with Controlled Access

Unlike many projects that begin with open presales, MoonBull is adopting a phased approach to ensure curated early participation. Whitelisted users will receive privileged insights and the first opportunity to engage with Stage One of the token offering once it goes live.

According to the team, Stage One will offer a limited token supply at the lowest price tier available. Early participants who secure allocation through the whitelist will have a time-limited advantage before broader access is granted to the public.







Key Features of the MoonBull Ecosystem

MoonBull is being developed on the Ethereum blockchain, with a focus on combining meme-driven engagement and decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality. The project roadmap includes:

Staking incentives designed to reward early and active participants

aimed at enhancing community engagement Private access to roadmap features still under development



These mechanics aim to create a token economy that supports long-term utility while retaining the viral and accessible nature of meme coins.







Whitelist Participation Details

Individuals interested in participating in the MoonBull whitelist can visit the official website and submit their email for consideration. Whitelisted users will receive direct communication from the team, including priority notifications regarding the launch of Stage One, token pricing, and additional eligibility criteria for future ecosystem benefits.

This phase does not involve a token transaction or purchase; it is solely intended to build the core community before public stages begin.







For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX

About MoonBull ($MOBU)

MoonBull is an Ethereum-based meme coin project focused on early community engagement, staking incentives, and secure token mechanics. Built for meme coin enthusiasts and decentralized finance participants, the project emphasizes exclusivity, transparency, and utility as it prepares for its upcoming token launch.

Contact:

support@moonbull.io

