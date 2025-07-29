T1 Energy Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this morning that the Company will publish a press release detailing second quarter 2025 results and conduct a conference call on August 15, 2025.

The second quarter 2025 press release will be issued at or around 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should proceed as follows: