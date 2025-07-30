QCI Posts 50% Organic Growth Over Prior Year; Accelerated Global Expansion Across Australia and Asia and Acquisition of VizExplorer Set to Drive Further Gains

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the global leader in AI and analytics for the casino industry, today announced a 50% organic growth through June 2025 compared to the prior 12 months, underscoring the company’s sustained momentum since its founding in March 2020 by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno. QCI’s recent acquisition of VizExplorer is expected to unlock additional growth from their acquired customer base.

QCI’s performance is powered by decisive strategic leadership, rapid product innovation, and disciplined operational execution. The company’s platform is now installed in over 300 resorts in North America and more than 1,000 sites globally with accelerated adoption in Australia and Asia. This reaffirms that QCI is the most widely adopted intelligence platform in gaming.

“Posting 50% organic growth in 2025 is a direct result of our focus on turning data into action, fast,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of QCI. “As we integrate VizExplorer, we’re widening our innovation pipeline and reinforcing our operational model to deliver measurable revenue impact and an even better guest experience.”

The VizExplorer acquisition adds complementary products, talent, and strategic accounts to QCI’s ecosystem. QCI will invest in product modernization, customer success, and deployment excellence—accelerating innovation for both QCI and former VizExplorer-turned QCI customers, and driving further growth within QCI. VizExplorer added further non-organic growth providing for a remarkable 12 months.

“Our AI-first architecture unifies marketing, slots, player development, and operations into one actionable platform,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO and Co-Founder of QCI. “Bringing VizExplorer into QCI lets us move faster—expanding capabilities for existing customers while unlocking new opportunities across Australia, Asia, and beyond.”

Growth Highlights

50% organic growth in 2025, propelled by product velocity and operational efficiencies.

Global scale: deployments in 1,000+ sites worldwide, including 300+ resorts across North America.

International momentum: substantial expansion across Australia and Asia, driven by multi-property standardization and enterprise rollouts.

Operational excellence: faster implementations, rapid time-to-value, and high retention through a proven deployment playbook.

Innovation engine: continuous releases in AI-driven automation, real-time insights, and cross-functional decision support.



As QCI integrates VizExplorer, customers can expect uninterrupted service, an accelerated roadmap, and expanded access to QCI’s best-practice deployment methodology—purpose-built to deliver revenue growth and guest experience improvements quickly and at scale.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

