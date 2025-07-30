ABACUS (ABL) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Abacus Global Management, Inc. on Behalf of Abacus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ABL) on behalf of Abacus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Abacus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report titled "Abacus Global Management: This $740 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die." On this news, Abacus Global's stock price fell more than 21%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Abacus shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

