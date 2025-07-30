Worldline : announces a renewed management team to transform the company

Worldline announces a renewed management team to lead its transformation



Paris La Défense, 30 July 2025 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, is renewing its Executive Committee.

Madalena Cascais Tomé will assume the role of Head of Financial Services , effective

1 October, succeeding Alessandro Baroni, who has decided to leave Worldline to pursue other opportunities. Over the recent years, Madalena has been serving as CEO of SIBS, one of the leading European interbank payment player. Her extensive experience in addressing banks needs in payments and digital services and her visionary leadership position her perfectly to guide Worldline’s Financial Services division through its next phase of innovation, growth and transformation. Madalena will be based in Paris.





Anika Grant will join as the new Chief People Officer of Worldline, effective 1 September. She succeeds Florence Gallois who has decided to leave Worldline to pursue other opportunities. Anika will be based in Paris and brings a wealth of international experience in digital and transformational environments, having held senior HR leadership roles at Uber and as Chief People Officer at Ubisoft. Her extensive experience in leading organizational transformation and people-driven change will be instrumental in supporting Worldline through its next phase of growth and evolution.





Srikanth Seshadri will be the new Chief Financial Officer of Worldline, effective

8 September, replacing Gregory Lambertie who has decided to leave Worldline to pursue other opportunities. Srikanth is an experienced global finance leader, with a broad expertise in financial control, corporate finance, and funding. His background, shaped by Audit & Risk consulting at Arthur Andersen and leadership roles in complex international environments at Alstom, will be key to driving transformation & streamlining efforts at Worldline.





Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline, said: “I am pleased to announce the deep renewal of our Executive Committee. After Paul Marriott-Clarke as head of Merchant Services in October last year, Candice Dillon as Group CTO at the beginning of July, the arrival of Madalena, Anika and Srikanth complete a renewed, international, diverse and compact management team. All of them join to deliver on one mandate: transform Worldline with the same sentiment of urgency to put it back on track for growth and cash flow generation and achieve our ambition to be the European partner of choice in Payments. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Alessandro Baroni, Florence Gallois, and Gregory Lambertie for their dedication over the past years and wish them success in their future professional activities.”



As the Group undergoes significant transformation to address its challenges, the new Executive Committee demonstrates increased diversity, consisting of nine members representing several distinct nationalities. The Executive Committee will be composed of the following members upon the start of all new leaders in their respective roles:

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO (French)

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Head of Financial Services (Portuguese)

Candice Dillon, Chief Technology Officer (Dutch)

Anika Grant, Chief People Officer (Australian)

Caroline Jéséquel, Head of Mobility & e-Transactional Services (French)

Joe Katz, Chief Risk Officer (Dutch-American)

Paul Marriott-Clarke, Head of Merchant Services (British)

Srikanth Seshadri, Chief Financial Officer (British National of Indian origin)

Charles-Henri de Taffin, General Secretary (French)





Profiles of the three recently appointed members

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Head of Financial Services

As the CEO and Board Member of SIBS Group - a Europe’s leading interbank payment and digital services organization, operating in over 20 markets - Madalena has led the company through substantial innovation, transformation and growth. Under her leadership over the past almost 11 years, SIBS successfully launched more than 65 innovative products and services - including MB WAY, the Eurozone’s first and most comprehensive immediate payment solution - expanded into 15 new business lines, and set European benchmarks in performance, resilience and security. Today, SIBS processes over 40 million transactions daily with more than 99.9% uptime and best-in-class anti-fraud levels. In addition to her executive role at SIBS, Madalena chairs several companies, where she provides strategic direction in pan-European payments, network management, cybersecurity, digital services, digital certification and financial management. She also serves as chairperson of EMPSA (the European Mobile Payments Systems Association), representing 11 of the Europe’s leading instant payment solutions, and co-leads EuroPA (the European Payments Alliance), advancing groundbreaking interoperability and cross-border payment initiatives. Prior to joining SIBS, Madalena held senior positions at MEO/Portugal Telecom Group, where she oversaw B2C commercial strategy and operations, and played a pivotal role in achieving market leadership. Earlier in her career, she worked in strategic consulting at McKinsey and specialized in AI and advanced data modeling as a Senior Consultant at Arthur Andersen/Deloitte.

Madalena holds an Applied Mathematics degree from Universidade de Lisboa, an International Directors certification from INSEAD and a LCOR certification from Harvard. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated commitment to innovation, impactful leadership, and the successful navigation of complex organizations.

Anika Grant, Chief People Officer

Anika Grant is a Chief Human Resources Officer and Board Advisor, with over 30 years of experience helping organisations transform through strategic talent management. She was most recently the Chief People Officer at Ubisoft, where she successfully navigated a period of pivotal change for the organisation and transformed the HR function. Prior to joining Ubisoft Anika held senior, global HR roles at Dyson, where she led an operating model transformation, and at Uber, where she helped drive significant leadership and culture change leading up to and post their successful IPO. Anika began her career at Accenture as a consultant, and then transitioned to internal HR roles. Anika has held various Board Advisory roles since 2019 and after leaving Ubisoft has been advising large, multi-national companies on strategic HR, workforce transformation and culture.

Anika is an Australian national with extensive international experience, having worked in Sydney, London, Singapore and Paris, is fluent in English and French, and holds a degree in Business Information Technology from the University of New South Wales.

Srikanth Seshadri, Chief Financial Officer

Srikanth began his career at Arthur Andersen, and spent 5 years in Audit as well as in Technology Risk Consulting Practice, in India. Since 2002, he has been with Alstom, living in France, Switzerland, Singapore and United Kingdom. In 2014, he led Finance and then Strategy for Asia Pacific in Singapore before returning to Europe to head Group M&A. From 2019 to 2023, he was Divisional CFO for the global vertical, Digital & Integrated Systems. He had been instrumental in setting performance metrics driving growth, profitability & cash generation. This included the post-merger integration of the Signalling business of Bombardier following its acquisition by Alstom, bringing the enlarged perimeter into a common finance framework, including product convergence. Since 2023, he has been Alstom Group Head of Treasury & Financing and played a key role in deleveraging the company, stabilising its Investment Grade outlook in a turnaround situation.

Srikanth is a British National, of Indian origin. He comes with an international experience and outlook, with functional expertise in Operations Finance, Strategy & Corporate Finance, in both turnaround & growth environments. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, is a Chartered Accountant, with Executive Education from INSEAD.

