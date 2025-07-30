Sampo plc, press release, 30 July 2025 at 9:30 am EEST

Sampo Group's results for January–June 2025 will be published on 6 August 2025

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2025 on 6 August around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report, the investor presentation, and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

6 August at 11:00 am Finnish time (9:00 am UK time)

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50051476.

Upon registration, you will receive phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

