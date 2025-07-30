Alstom S.A: Alstom and SYTRAL Mobilités sign a contract worth over 300 million euro to modernise line D of the Lyon metro, in France

26 new state-of-the-art rubber-tyred metro trains ordered

Complete renovation of line D systems and automation

A comprehensive upgrade to improve reliability, capacity, and passenger experience.





30 July 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply SYTRAL Mobilités with 26 new-generation automatic metros worth 145 million euro and will upgrade systems and automation on line D of the Lyon metro for 158 million euro. A new phase for this historic line, the busiest in Lyon’s metro network, as part of an overall plan to modernise the network.

The rolling stock and automatic control system will be developed and designed in France, with a project team based in the Lyon metropolitan area.

“Alstom is delighted with this new order from SYTRAL Mobilités. These modern, comfortable metros represent a considerable asset for improving the network and the passenger experience. The renovation of the automated driving system on line D, incorporating innovative control and cybersecurity technologies, meets the growing demand for more sustainable and smarter mobility,” said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

The latest generation of rubber-tyred metro trains, identical to the MPL161 metro B trains

The new MPL252 2-car metro trains, which can accommodate over 300 passengers, will be fully automated and compatible with the MPL16 trains deployed on line B, enabling rolling stock interoperability and multiple-unit operation (4 cars).

Passengers will appreciate the large windows, refrigerated ventilation system, LED lighting and passenger information screens. The trains, which are identical to the MPL16 metro B trains, are eco-designed and 96% recyclable, with a focus on accessibility: large entrance areas with space for people with reduced mobility, wide corridors and doors, open circulation between the cars, etc. They are equipped with a 100% electric braking system that recovers energy and feeds it back into the network, while limiting the fine particles emitted by mechanical braking components. The combination of the various green innovations means that energy consumption can be significantly reduced compared with older rolling stocks such as MPL853.

The new trains will incorporate protection against cyberattacks, in line with the new European regulations.

MPL25 is part of Alstom’s Metropolis metro solutions portfolio, market-leading solutions designed to help cities breathe for over 60 years. More than 80 customers worldwide operate metros designed and produced by Alstom.

New signalling technology for the 13 km of line D

Line D, the world pioneer of wide-gauge automatic metro in 1991, will benefit from a complete renovation of its automatic control system. On an infrastructure without platform doors, the line will be equipped with the state-of-the-art Alstom Urbalis signalling solution for driverless operation. The result will be improved reliability and comfort for the 300,000 daily passengers on the busiest line of the Lyon metro network.

Alstom is a strong leader in the mass transit market with over 30 years’ expertise in communications-based train control (CBTC) and over 190 metro lines equipped in 32 countries with Urbalis, including line B of the Lyon metro. The Urbalis solutions offer higher transport capacity, helping to meet the challenge of increasing ridership on the Lyon metro lines, as well as energy-efficient operation.

“Made in France” metros and automatic control system

The project to modernise line D of the Lyon metro will mobilise experts from seven Alstom sites in France:

Valenciennes, for the assembly, testing and validation of the trainsets;

Ornans, for the engines;

Le Creusot, for the bogies;

Tarbes, for the traction;

Villeurbanne, for on-board electronics, passenger information, signalling equipment, cybersecurity, and the operational maintenance of automated systems;

Crespin, for the modernisation of the existing MPL85 trains to adapt them to the new automatic control system;

and Saint-Ouen, Europe’s largest railway engineering centre, for the development of the Urbalis signalling system.





With more than 2,000 experts, Alstom is the largest employer in digital mobility in France.

