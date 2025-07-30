PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 30 JULY 2025

EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS

2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Exosens (the "Company") today announces that it has filed its half-year financial report for the first half of 2025, ended 30 June 2025, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

Exosens' 2025 half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.exosens.com (section Home/Investors/Regulated information/Financial reports).

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites in Europe and North America, and employs over 1,900 employees. Exosens is listed on the compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market (ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Attachment