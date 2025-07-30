Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai to Integrate Zhipu AI’s Flagship GLM-4.5 Model to Enhance AI Capabilities

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, will fully integrate Zhipu AI's latest flagship model, GLM-4.5. This significant upgrade will enhance the platform’s AI service experience, providing users with superior performance and accelerating the adoption of AI technologies across industries.

Developed by Zhipu AI, GLM-4.5 is an innovative, integrated large language model that natively combines reasoning, programming, and agent-based functionalities into a more efficient, general-purpose AI architecture. GLM-4.5 has achieved world-leading results in multiple international benchmark evaluations and ranks among the top-performing models, particularly among Chinese and open-source models. GLM-4.5 adopts an advanced Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture that offers exceptional parameter efficiency. Compared to many peer models, GLM-4.5 delivers superior performance with fewer parameters. Additionally, its API pricing is highly competitive, with input token costs as low as RMB0.8 per million tokens and output token costs at RMB2 per million tokens. The high-speed version delivers over 100 tokens per second, efficiently supporting deployment demands for low latency and high concurrency.

Integrating GLM-4.5 will significantly enhance the capabilities of GPTBots.ai. Through a simple interface, platform users will be able to access GLM-4.5's powerful features, enabling them to efficiently execute a wide range of tasks, from complex code generation and AI agent development to creative content production. GLM-4.5 can easily be integrated into developers' projects, providing strong reasoning and coding performance to accelerate development and reduce costs. This integration will unlock a new level of AI experience for users and drive innovation in AI-powered applications across industries.

Looking ahead, GPTBots.ai will continue to incorporate cutting-edge AI technologies, expand its AI service ecosystem, and create greater value for users.

