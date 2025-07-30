eShallgo, Inc. Launches New Investor Relations Website and Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

New York, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHANGHAI, CHINA — July 30, 2025 — eShallgo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHGO) (“eShallgo” or the “Company”), a digital-first office solutions provider, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned investor relations (IR) website aimed at delivering enhanced transparency, timely updates, and direct access to corporate materials for institutional and retail shareholders. The Company also announced its upcoming participation in a series of investor conferences focused on expanding visibility among global investors.

“We are pleased to unveil our new investor relations platform, which reflects our commitment to investor transparency, and to announce a robust calendar of conference participation,” said Mr. Qiwei Miao, CEO and Director. “These initiatives reinforce our proactive approach to capital markets visibility and are aligned with our mission to build long-term value for shareholders as we expand our service footprint across China and global markets.”

The new IR website can be accessed at ir.eshallgo.com and will serve as a centralized platform for Company announcements, SEC filings, corporate governance materials, investor presentations, financial results, and shareholder resources. The launch aligns with eShallgo’s ongoing commitment to strengthen communication with its growing investor base as it scales its presence in international capital markets.



Investor-Focused Events and Conference Participation

eShallgo will participate in several investor-facing events over the coming months, including:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference - Aug 20-21, 2025 | Online

Emerging Growth Virtual Investor Conference – August 22, 2025 | Online

These forums are strategically selected to increase EHGO’s exposure to investors seeking growth-oriented companies in the business solutions and enterprise services sectors. The Company expects these engagements to broaden institutional coverage, deepen retail interest, and support its long-term capital markets strategy.

For more information and real-time investor updates, please visit the Company’s new investor portal at ir.eshallgo.com, find us and follow us on social media, and subscribe to our newsletter for all our updates.

About eShallgo, Inc.

eShallgo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHGO) is a digital-first office solution provider based in Shanghai, China. The Company offers integrated hardware, printing, software, and support services to small and mid-sized businesses. In 2025, eShallgo expanded into enterprise AI with a suite of intelligent applications that enhance document management, workflow automation, smart procurement, and secure collaboration. These tools help businesses modernize operations and boost efficiency through AI-driven insights.

For more information and investor updates, visit ir.eshallgo.com and Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor and Media Contact

Tony Sklar

Investor Relations – eShallgo, Inc.

ir@eshallgo.com

