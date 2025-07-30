Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

  • Revenue increased 6.8% to $559.0 million, compared to $523.6 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.4%, compared to 41.5% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.9% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 47.2%, compared to 31.3% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 37.9%, compared to 31.1% in the same period of 2024.
  • Loss from operations totaled ($40.3) million, or (7.2%) of revenue, compared to income from operations of $46.9 million, or 9.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations totaled $22.6 million, or 4.0% of revenue, compared to Adjusted income from operations of $54.5 million, or 10.4% of revenue, in the same period of 2024.
  • Net loss attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was ($39.5) million, or ($0.56) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of $35.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $13.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of $41.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As anticipated, the second quarter was challenging, driven largely by the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. Our team continues to act with agility to mitigate near-term impacts while remaining focused on positioning the company for long-term growth by executing our strategy to deepen consumer connections through the combination of compelling product and effective marketing. The integration of Kurt Geiger is proceeding smoothly, and we are more confident than ever in its potential to be a significant driver of growth for the company in the years ahead. While tariffs have created near-term pressure and added uncertainty, we believe our key strengths — powerful brands, a robust balance sheet and a proven business model — position us well to navigate the current environment and deliver sustainable growth over time.”

Second Quarter 2025 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $360.6 million, a 6.4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the newly acquired Kurt Geiger, wholesale revenue declined 12.8%. Wholesale footwear revenue decreased 7.1%, or 11.7% excluding Kurt Geiger. Wholesale accessories/apparel revenue decreased 5.3%, or 14.6% excluding Kurt Geiger. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 30.0%, compared to 33.1% in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 30.9%, compared to 33.1% in the second quarter of 2024, as a result of the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $195.5 million, a 43.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. Excluding Kurt Geiger, direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 3.0%, with declines in both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 58.7%, compared to 64.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 61.3%, compared to 64.3% in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by the addition of the Kurt Geiger concessions business and the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

The company ended the quarter with 392 company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores, including 98 outlets, as well as seven e-commerce websites and 130 company-operated concessions in international markets. This includes 73 company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores, including 27 outlets, as well as two e-commerce websites and 72 concessions related to Kurt Geiger.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, total debt outstanding was $293.5 million, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $111.9 million, for net debt of $181.6 million.

During the second quarter of 2025, the company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on September 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 12, 2025.

2025 Outlook

Due to continued macroeconomic uncertainty related to the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States, the company is not providing 2025 financial guidance at this time.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the company's second quarter 2025 earnings results. The call will be webcast live on the company’s website at https://investor.stevemadden.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website or via the following webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ngfthjs beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the company’s control. The company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.


STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
Net sales $556,090  $521,709 $1,107,472  $1,072,276
Licensing fee income  2,910   1,844  5,062   3,658
Total revenue  559,000   523,553  1,112,534   1,075,934
Cost of sales  332,973   306,424  660,240   633,990
Gross profit  226,027   217,129  452,294   441,944
Operating expenses  263,865   163,709  441,128   328,428
Change in valuation of contingent payment liability  2,420   6,550  (2,075)  8,200
Impairment of intangibles          1,700
(Loss) / income from operations  (40,258)  46,870  13,241   103,616
Gain on derivative  9,252     9,252   
Interest and other (expense) / income, net  (3,795)  1,354  (2,966)  2,909
(Loss) / income before provision for income taxes  (34,801)  48,224  19,527   106,525
Provision for income taxes  3,911   11,276  16,979   25,015
Net (loss) / income  (38,712)  36,948  2,548   81,510
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  765   1,572  1,602   2,200
Net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $(39,477) $35,376 $946  $79,310
         
Basic (loss) / income per share $(0.56) $0.50 $0.01  $1.10
         
Diluted (loss) / income per share $(0.56) $0.49 $0.01  $1.09
         
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding  70,870   71,458  70,822   71,875
         
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  70,870   72,004  70,970   72,430
         
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.21  $0.21 $0.42  $0.42



STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)
       
    As of  
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $111,714 $189,924 $180,457
Short-term investments  140  13,484  11,761
Accounts receivable, net of allowances  86,211  45,653  36,624
Factor accounts receivable  289,942  348,659  341,967
Inventories  436,968  257,625  241,643
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  54,002  34,463  28,448
Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes  18,799  4,887  19,208
Total current assets  997,776  894,695  860,108
Property and equipment, net  104,423  57,388  49,056
Operating lease right-of-use asset  220,089  139,695  143,480
Deposits and other  21,641  22,214  15,553
Deferred tax assets  2,175  610  609
Goodwill  266,602  183,737  183,374
Intangibles, net  282,372  113,432  122,884
Total Assets $1,895,078 $1,411,771 $1,375,064
LIABILITIES      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $235,716 $206,889 $189,772
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  184,249  142,452  143,127
Operating leases - current portion  56,179  43,172  44,961
Income taxes payable  11,419  6,147  7,204
Current portion of long-term debt  5,625    
Contingent payment liability - current portion      11,957
Accrued incentive compensation  3,404  15,061  8,909
Total current liabilities  496,592  413,721  405,930
Contingent payment liability - long-term portion  5,490  7,565  9,543
Operating leases - long-term portion  189,404  109,816  112,988
Long-term debt  287,865    
Deferred tax liabilities  38,574  4,628  9,078
Other liabilities  13,790  44  5,169
Total Liabilities  1,031,715  535,774  542,708
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity  833,230  847,719  808,279
Noncontrolling interest  30,133  28,278  24,077
Total stockholders’ equity  863,363  875,997  832,356
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $1,895,078 $1,411,771 $1,375,064



STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $2,548  $81,510 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Stock-based compensation  14,690   12,579 
Depreciation and amortization  13,926   9,569 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  480    
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  1   75 
Impairment of intangibles     1,700 
Deferred taxes      
Change in valuation of contingent payment liability  (2,075)  8,200 
Other operating activities  (550)  238 
Changes, net of acquisitions, in:    
Accounts receivable  (7,197)  2,787 
Factor accounts receivable  59,110   (22,988)
Inventories  35,004   (10,938)
Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets  (7,119)  (4,700)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities  (31,441)  18,122 
Accrued incentive compensation  (11,721)  (3,109)
Leases and other liabilities  (3,126)  756 
     
Net cash provided by operating activities  62,530   93,801 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures  (17,516)  (9,272)
Purchases of short-term investments     (10,510)
Maturity / sale of short-term investments  13,410   13,485 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (386,449)  (4,259)
Other investing activities  (2,196)  371 
Net cash used in investing activities  (392,751)  (10,185)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards  (8,198)  (75,549)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     749 
Borrowings, net of repayments  300,000    
Financing costs paid  (8,955)   
Cash dividends paid on common stock  (30,435)  (30,708)
Distribution of noncontrolling interest  (2,946)   
Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities  249,466   (105,508)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  2,545   (2,291)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (78,210)  (24,183)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period  189,924   204,640 
     
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $111,714  $180,457 



STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the company believes the information assists investors in comparing the company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit    
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP gross profit $226,027 $217,129 $452,294 $441,944
Non-GAAP Adjustments  8,251  126  8,530  333
Adjusted gross profit $234,278 $217,255 $460,824 $442,277


Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses    
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP operating expenses $263,865  $163,709  $441,128  $328,428 
Non-GAAP Adjustments  (52,216)  (958)  (59,012)  (1,623)
Adjusted operating expenses $211,649  $162,751  $382,116  $326,805 


Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP (loss) / income from operations to Adjusted income from operations
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP (loss) / income from operations $(40,258) $46,870 $13,241 $103,616
Non-GAAP Adjustments  62,887   7,633  65,467  11,855
Adjusted income from operations $22,629  $54,503 $78,708 $115,471


Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net to Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net $(3,795) $1,354 $(2,966) $2,909
Non-GAAP Adjustments  840     840   
Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net $(2,955) $1,354 $(2,126) $2,909


Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP provision for income taxes $3,911 $11,276 $16,979 $25,015
Non-GAAP Adjustments  1,117  1,799  1,729  2,793
Adjusted provision for income taxes $5,028 $13,075 $18,708 $27,808


Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $765 $1,572 $1,602 $2,200
Non-GAAP Adjustments        130
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $765 $1,572 $1,602 $2,330


Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
         
GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $(39,477) $35,376 $946 $79,310
Non-GAAP Adjustments  53,357   5,835  55,326  8,931
Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $13,880  $41,211 $56,272 $88,241
         
GAAP diluted net (loss) / income per share $(0.56) $0.49 $0.01 $1.09
         
GAAP diluted weighted shares outstanding  70,870   72,004  70,970  72,340
         
Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.20  $0.57 $0.79 $1.22
         
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding  70,911   72,004  70,970  72,430


Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the second quarter of 2025:

  • $8.3 million pre-tax ($6.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.
  • $38.8 million pre-tax ($38.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with acquisition-related compensation paid to management sellers and certain employees of Kurt Geiger, as determined by the institutional shareholders as part of the sellers’ negotiated transaction waterfall, included in operating expenses.
  • $8.1 million pre-tax ($8.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.
  • $4.7 million pre-tax ($3.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.
  • $0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.
  • $2.4 million pre-tax ($1.8 million after-tax) net expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisitions of Almost Famous and ATM.
  • $9.3 million pre-tax ($7.1 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the settlement of a foreign exchange hedging contract entered into as part of the company's acquisition of Kurt Geiger.
  • $0.8 million pre-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the replacement of the company's previous revolving credit facility, included in interest expense.

For the second quarter of 2024:

  • $0.1 million pre-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.
  • $1.0 million pre-tax ($0.7 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.
  • $6.6 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of a contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of Almost Famous.

