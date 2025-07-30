Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue increased 6.8% to $559.0 million, compared to $523.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.4%, compared to 41.5% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 47.2%, compared to 31.3% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 37.9%, compared to 31.1% in the same period of 2024.

Loss from operations totaled ($40.3) million, or (7.2%) of revenue, compared to income from operations of $46.9 million, or 9.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations totaled $22.6 million, or 4.0% of revenue, compared to Adjusted income from operations of $54.5 million, or 10.4% of revenue, in the same period of 2024.

Net loss attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was ($39.5) million, or ($0.56) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of $35.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $13.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of $41.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As anticipated, the second quarter was challenging, driven largely by the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. Our team continues to act with agility to mitigate near-term impacts while remaining focused on positioning the company for long-term growth by executing our strategy to deepen consumer connections through the combination of compelling product and effective marketing. The integration of Kurt Geiger is proceeding smoothly, and we are more confident than ever in its potential to be a significant driver of growth for the company in the years ahead. While tariffs have created near-term pressure and added uncertainty, we believe our key strengths — powerful brands, a robust balance sheet and a proven business model — position us well to navigate the current environment and deliver sustainable growth over time.”

Second Quarter 2025 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $360.6 million, a 6.4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the newly acquired Kurt Geiger, wholesale revenue declined 12.8%. Wholesale footwear revenue decreased 7.1%, or 11.7% excluding Kurt Geiger. Wholesale accessories/apparel revenue decreased 5.3%, or 14.6% excluding Kurt Geiger. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 30.0%, compared to 33.1% in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 30.9%, compared to 33.1% in the second quarter of 2024, as a result of the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $195.5 million, a 43.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. Excluding Kurt Geiger, direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 3.0%, with declines in both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 58.7%, compared to 64.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 61.3%, compared to 64.3% in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by the addition of the Kurt Geiger concessions business and the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

The company ended the quarter with 392 company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores, including 98 outlets, as well as seven e-commerce websites and 130 company-operated concessions in international markets. This includes 73 company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores, including 27 outlets, as well as two e-commerce websites and 72 concessions related to Kurt Geiger.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, total debt outstanding was $293.5 million, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $111.9 million, for net debt of $181.6 million.

During the second quarter of 2025, the company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on September 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 12, 2025.

2025 Outlook

Due to continued macroeconomic uncertainty related to the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States, the company is not providing 2025 financial guidance at this time.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the company’s control. The company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 556,090 $ 521,709 $ 1,107,472 $ 1,072,276 Licensing fee income 2,910 1,844 5,062 3,658 Total revenue 559,000 523,553 1,112,534 1,075,934 Cost of sales 332,973 306,424 660,240 633,990 Gross profit 226,027 217,129 452,294 441,944 Operating expenses 263,865 163,709 441,128 328,428 Change in valuation of contingent payment liability 2,420 6,550 (2,075 ) 8,200 Impairment of intangibles — — — 1,700 (Loss) / income from operations (40,258 ) 46,870 13,241 103,616 Gain on derivative 9,252 — 9,252 — Interest and other (expense) / income, net (3,795 ) 1,354 (2,966 ) 2,909 (Loss) / income before provision for income taxes (34,801 ) 48,224 19,527 106,525 Provision for income taxes 3,911 11,276 16,979 25,015 Net (loss) / income (38,712 ) 36,948 2,548 81,510 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 765 1,572 1,602 2,200 Net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ (39,477 ) $ 35,376 $ 946 $ 79,310 Basic (loss) / income per share $ (0.56 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.01 $ 1.10 Diluted (loss) / income per share $ (0.56 ) $ 0.49 $ 0.01 $ 1.09 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 70,870 71,458 70,822 71,875 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 70,870 72,004 70,970 72,430 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.42







STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands) As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,714 $ 189,924 $ 180,457 Short-term investments 140 13,484 11,761 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 86,211 45,653 36,624 Factor accounts receivable 289,942 348,659 341,967 Inventories 436,968 257,625 241,643 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,002 34,463 28,448 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 18,799 4,887 19,208 Total current assets 997,776 894,695 860,108 Property and equipment, net 104,423 57,388 49,056 Operating lease right-of-use asset 220,089 139,695 143,480 Deposits and other 21,641 22,214 15,553 Deferred tax assets 2,175 610 609 Goodwill 266,602 183,737 183,374 Intangibles, net 282,372 113,432 122,884 Total Assets $ 1,895,078 $ 1,411,771 $ 1,375,064 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 235,716 $ 206,889 $ 189,772 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 184,249 142,452 143,127 Operating leases - current portion 56,179 43,172 44,961 Income taxes payable 11,419 6,147 7,204 Current portion of long-term debt 5,625 — — Contingent payment liability - current portion — — 11,957 Accrued incentive compensation 3,404 15,061 8,909 Total current liabilities 496,592 413,721 405,930 Contingent payment liability - long-term portion 5,490 7,565 9,543 Operating leases - long-term portion 189,404 109,816 112,988 Long-term debt 287,865 — — Deferred tax liabilities 38,574 4,628 9,078 Other liabilities 13,790 44 5,169 Total Liabilities 1,031,715 535,774 542,708 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 833,230 847,719 808,279 Noncontrolling interest 30,133 28,278 24,077 Total stockholders’ equity 863,363 875,997 832,356 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,895,078 $ 1,411,771 $ 1,375,064







STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,548 $ 81,510 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 14,690 12,579 Depreciation and amortization 13,926 9,569 Amortization of debt issuance costs 480 — Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1 75 Impairment of intangibles — 1,700 Deferred taxes — — Change in valuation of contingent payment liability (2,075 ) 8,200 Other operating activities (550 ) 238 Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (7,197 ) 2,787 Factor accounts receivable 59,110 (22,988 ) Inventories 35,004 (10,938 ) Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets (7,119 ) (4,700 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities (31,441 ) 18,122 Accrued incentive compensation (11,721 ) (3,109 ) Leases and other liabilities (3,126 ) 756 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,530 93,801 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (17,516 ) (9,272 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (10,510 ) Maturity / sale of short-term investments 13,410 13,485 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (386,449 ) (4,259 ) Other investing activities (2,196 ) 371 Net cash used in investing activities (392,751 ) (10,185 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards (8,198 ) (75,549 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 749 Borrowings, net of repayments 300,000 — Financing costs paid (8,955 ) — Cash dividends paid on common stock (30,435 ) (30,708 ) Distribution of noncontrolling interest (2,946 ) — Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 249,466 (105,508 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,545 (2,291 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (78,210 ) (24,183 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 189,924 204,640 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 111,714 $ 180,457







STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)





The company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the company believes the information assists investors in comparing the company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP gross profit $ 226,027 $ 217,129 $ 452,294 $ 441,944 Non-GAAP Adjustments 8,251 126 8,530 333 Adjusted gross profit $ 234,278 $ 217,255 $ 460,824 $ 442,277





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP operating expenses $ 263,865 $ 163,709 $ 441,128 $ 328,428 Non-GAAP Adjustments (52,216 ) (958 ) (59,012 ) (1,623 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 211,649 $ 162,751 $ 382,116 $ 326,805





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP (loss) / income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP (loss) / income from operations $ (40,258 ) $ 46,870 $ 13,241 $ 103,616 Non-GAAP Adjustments 62,887 7,633 65,467 11,855 Adjusted income from operations $ 22,629 $ 54,503 $ 78,708 $ 115,471





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net to Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net $ (3,795 ) $ 1,354 $ (2,966 ) $ 2,909 Non-GAAP Adjustments 840 — 840 — Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net $ (2,955 ) $ 1,354 $ (2,126 ) $ 2,909





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 3,911 $ 11,276 $ 16,979 $ 25,015 Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,117 1,799 1,729 2,793 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 5,028 $ 13,075 $ 18,708 $ 27,808





Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 765 $ 1,572 $ 1,602 $ 2,200 Non-GAAP Adjustments — — — 130 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 765 $ 1,572 $ 1,602 $ 2,330





Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ (39,477 ) $ 35,376 $ 946 $ 79,310 Non-GAAP Adjustments 53,357 5,835 55,326 8,931 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 13,880 $ 41,211 $ 56,272 $ 88,241 GAAP diluted net (loss) / income per share $ (0.56 ) $ 0.49 $ 0.01 $ 1.09 GAAP diluted weighted shares outstanding 70,870 72,004 70,970 72,340 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.57 $ 0.79 $ 1.22 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 70,911 72,004 70,970 72,430



Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the second quarter of 2025:

$8.3 million pre-tax ($6.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.

$38.8 million pre-tax ($38.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with acquisition-related compensation paid to management sellers and certain employees of Kurt Geiger, as determined by the institutional shareholders as part of the sellers’ negotiated transaction waterfall, included in operating expenses.

$8.1 million pre-tax ($8.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$4.7 million pre-tax ($3.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.8 million after-tax) net expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisitions of Almost Famous and ATM.

$9.3 million pre-tax ($7.1 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the settlement of a foreign exchange hedging contract entered into as part of the company's acquisition of Kurt Geiger.

$0.8 million pre-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the replacement of the company's previous revolving credit facility, included in interest expense.

For the second quarter of 2024:

$0.1 million pre-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.

$1.0 million pre-tax ($0.7 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$6.6 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of a contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of Almost Famous.



