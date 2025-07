HPQ Introduces Endura: Its First Commercial Battery Brand Built on GEN3 Technology

MONTREAL, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology innovator in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to announce the launch of its new registered brand, “HPQ Endura.” This brand represents the forthcoming commercial debut of the Company’s lithium-ion batteries, which incorporate third-generation silicon-based anode material (“GEN3”) developed by its French technology partner, Novacium SAS (“Novacium”) [1].

Subsequent to our July 9th, 2025, release, this launch marks a defining milestone for HPQ as it enters the high-performance battery market with a product designed to meet surging industrial demand for longer-lasting, higher-capacity energy storage solutions.

HPQ Endura: Built for Performance, Engineered for Longevity

Developed in partnership with Novacium, HPQ Endura represents a new generation of high-capacity battery cells available in 18650 (4,000 mAh) and 21700 (6,000 mAh) formats. These cells deliver exceptional energy density and a cycle life nearing 1,000 full charge-discharge cycles—performance validated in both laboratory settings and pre-commercial production.

HPQ Endura is designed to serve critical sectors, including electric mobility, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and defense. It delivers reliable, sustainable power where it matters most

“HPQ Endura is more than a brand—it’s the embodiment of our commitment to turning innovation into impact,” said Noelle Drapeau, LLL, MBA, PMP, HPQ Silicon Corporate Secretary and Intellectual Property Director. “With this launch, HPQ moves from proving technological feasibility to commercial execution. The North American market is ready, and so are we.”



Image 1) HPQ Silicon new battery brand logo

HPQEndura.com: A Digital Launchpad for Market Acceleration

To streamline distribution and accelerate time-to-market, HPQ recently acquired the HPQEndura.com domain. Launching by the end of Q3 2025, this online platform will serve as the central hub for ordering and customer engagement, offering an intuitive experience for industrial clients, integrators, and end-users.

Supporting the launch is a dedicated commercial team led by Derick Lila, M.A., M.Sc., HPQ’s Director of Communications, who will also serve as Director of Business Development for the HPQ Endura brand. With more than two decades of experience in cleantech marketing and communications, Derick will spearhead a scalable go-to-market strategy.

“Silicon is central to our energy future. It’s abundant, versatile, and currently underused in battery technology,” said Derick Lila M.A., M. Sc. “Our GEN3 process unleashes its potential, and HPQ Endura is the brand that brings it to market. The platform HPQEndura.com will be our frontline tool to build momentum, educate and close deals.”

The team will focus on securing strategic partnerships, penetrating high-growth sectors, and converting industry interest into recurring revenue.

A North American Strategy to Capture High-Value Markets

Under its exclusive license, HPQ will commercialize HPQ Endura batteries across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, targeting a rapidly expanding combined market.

The global 18650 and 21700 battery market was valued at USD 15.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 45.60 billion by 2033 , with a CAGR of 12.4% [2] .

and is projected to reach , with a CAGR of . In Canada , which currently accounts for approximately 5.4% of this market [3] , the segment could grow from USD 860 million in 2024 to USD 2.46 billion by 2033.

, which currently accounts for approximately of this market , the segment could grow from to by 2033. Mexico , covered under HPQ’s license, is the fastest-growing market in North America , projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2030 with a 15% CAGR [3] .

, covered under HPQ’s license, is the , projected to reach with a . In the United States, the market for 18650 and 21700 batteries stood at USD 6.37 billion in 2024 (40% of global demand) and is expected to grow to USD 16.05 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.83% [3].

“Even a 1% share of these markets would be transformative,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “In Canada alone, that represents a US$8.6 million opportunity—more than enough to fully monetize our licensing investment. Achieving similar traction in the U.S. and Mexico, where a 1% share equates to US$63.7 million and US$86 million respectively by 2030, would firmly position HPQ Endura for exponential growth.”

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Novacium is a cleantech start-up based in Lyon, France, founded by three French Ph.D. engineers—Dr. Jed Kraiem (COO), Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk (CTO), and Dr. Julien Degoulange (CIO)—and supported by HPQ Silicium Inc. Their mission is to develop high value-added technologies in the energy sector by combining deep scientific expertise with a strong industrial vision. [2] Business Research Insights report. Link to report. [3] Grand View Research report. Link to report.



About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with world-class technology leaders PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the company is developing the materials and process technologies essential to achieving net-zero goals.

HPQ activities are centred around the following pillars:

1) Becoming a green, low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. 2) Working with R&D partner NOVACIUM SAS, to become a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications. 3) Developing Innovative processes to generate and use Hydrogen: a. METAGENE™, a low-carbon, chemical-based, on-demand, high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. b. WASTE TO ENERGY (W2E), a new process to transform black aluminum dross into a valuable resource, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS, of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. 4) Becoming a zero-CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

