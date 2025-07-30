BioStem Technologies to Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on August 14, 2025

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, announces it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET.

The webcast will feature a review of second quarter results and an update on the Company’s Form 10 filing and Nasdaq uplisting, led by CEO Jason Matuszewski and CFO Michael Fortunato. To register for the event, please click HERE.

Conference Call & Webcast Information:

Conference ID: 9695874

9695874 North America Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

(800) 715-9871 International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

+1 (646) 307-1963 Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/461761687

Join BioStem’s Distribution List & Social Media :

To follow the latest developments at BioStem, sign up for the Company’s email distribution list HERE , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .



About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for advanced wound care. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure.

BioStem’s quality management systems and standard operating procedures are accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”) and adhere to Good Tissue Practices (cGTP) and Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American Amnion™ and American Amnion™ AC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:



Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” “project,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact BioStem Technologies, Inc.:

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Adam Holdsworth

Director of Investor Relations

E-Mail: adam@biostemtech.com

Phone: 917-497-9287

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor, Principal

E-Mail: philip@gilmartinir.com

Phone: 415-937-5406