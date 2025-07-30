L.O.L. Surprise!™ Unveils New Eye Spy Series™ Collection of Dolls Packed with Mystery, Imagination, and Big Reveals

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.O.L. Surprise!™, the global sensation from MGA Entertainment (MGA) and kids favorite unboxing experience, announced today the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Eye Spy Series™ collection, a new line of mystery-themed dolls that offers an interactive, code-cracking, unboxing experience within the packaging itself – almost like an escape room in a ball – that drives imaginative play, outrageous fun, and discovery among young children.

The summer collection consists of L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series Tots, Baby Sisters, O.M.G. Dolls, and Pets lines that each add a new layer of discovery and transformation to the brand’s ever-popular blind unboxing play. Little detectives will need to crack codes, solve clues, and unlock secrets one by one to reveal stylish fashions, accessories, dolls, and more. Once inside, the dolls and pets have even more fun mysteries to crack, like color-changing or fashion-changing features when dipped in cold water or viewed under a special included magnifying “glass.”

“L.O.L. Surprise! has always been about that magical moment of discovery, from the excitement of unboxing to finding a favorite new character,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “With the Eye Spy Series, we’re adding even more layers of fun and imagination, giving kids the chance to solve clues and crack codes while they play. It’s not just about what’s inside the ball, it’s about what’s sparked inside your child as they learn, create, and explore through play.”

There are five “families” to collect – Fairy, Rockstar, Furry, Spy, and Superhero – for 24 different characters within the Tots, Baby Sisters, and Pets lines, including rare, chase characters. Once unboxed, discover the Tots’ and Baby Sisters’ superpowers by dipping these tiny dolls into cold water to discover their superhero outfits! Four new L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls, the larger 10-inch dolls in the portfolio, also undergo a color-changing transformation when you dip them in cold water and its packaging also has a code cracking feature. All dolls within the collection have a memory color change function, keeping their cold color change designs until dipped back in warm water. The collectability and transformation make Eye Spy not only a great gift for young children but for kidults as well.

Then, later this holiday season, the brand is launching The Eye Spy Ultimate Unboxing Surprise, which features a large, padlock design case with working wheel to round out the collection. Once unlocked to get inside, the unboxing journey begins. Kids and collectors can use the included spy glasses to find the hidden numbers and poke through each section in order to find accessories until eventually revealing the exclusive Eye Spy Tot, exclusive Eye Spy Baby Sister, and exclusive Eye Spy Pet, as well as a spy costume for the tot. There are more than 40 total surprises, making this the ultimate holiday gift, available in October.

In addition to the physical collection of dolls, there are multiple ways to interact with the new L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series characters. The L.O.L. Surprise! animated series on YouTube season six, which premieres on October 4, 2025, includes seven new episodes featuring the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. character “Eye Spy” who has recruited others to join in on her favorite pastime of being a secret agent of The Spy Academy. Plus, L.O.L. Surprise! has an integration with Roblox in Livetopia allowing players to explore a virtual world filled with hidden clues, secret rooms, and mini games. Eye Spy Series engages L.O.L Surprise! fans to solve mysteries, interact with clues to uncover surprises and be part of the animated series and Roblox game fun.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series Escape Room, a live fan event, took place on July 7 at The Escape Games venues in Los Angeles; Brooklyn, NY; Austin, TX; Miami, FL; and Washington D.C. It included a fully immersive experience where families and fans worked together in a classic escape game environment to crack clues, solve puzzles, and complete their mission before time ran out. These in-person activations highlighted the brand’s popularity and influence in local communities nationwide, among fans of surprise and discovery. Stay tuned for additional events coming later this Fall.

L.O.L. Surprise! is the ultimate unboxing experience for kids rooted in the concepts of surprise and discovery. It is a brand focused on innovation and creativity to bring outrageous fun to kids globally. As the only collectible doll brand that delivers the thrill of discovery through multiple layers of surprise, L.O.L. Surprise! ignites excitement at every turn. From unboxing to imaginative play, its full system of play empowers kids to unwrap magic, spark storytelling, and express themselves in bold, surprising ways.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy series is available on The MGA Shop and at all major retailers including Target, Amazon, and Walmart. The MSRPs for L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Tots is $10.99, Baby Sisters is $5.49, OMG Dolls is $27.99, and Pets is $8.99.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

