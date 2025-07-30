BriaCell Awarded New Zealand Patent for its Whole Cell Technology

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces that it has been granted New Zealand Patent No. 785587 titled “WHOLE-CELL CANCER VACCINES AND METHODS FOR SELECTION THEREOF”. The patent covers methods of selecting its whole-cell cancer immunotherapy technology for subjects with cancer based on HLA allele profile matching, providing exclusivity through February 27, 2037, and supporting BriaCell’s precision medicine approach aimed at personalizing immunotherapy for improved patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled that the New Zealand Patent Office recognized the innovative nature of BriaCell’s novel whole cell immunotherapy and its potential therapeutic applications for cancer patients,” said Dr. William V. Williams, President and CEO of BriaCell.

The newly granted patent is part of BriaCell’s broader strategy to establish a strong international patent portfolio enabling the global development and commercialization of its immunotherapy platform across multiple cancer indications.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

