Guident and Florida Atlantic University Sensing Institute Collaborate for Urban Mapping to Enhance the Safety and Reliability of Autonomous Vehicles

Boca Raton, FL, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”), an autonomous vehicle (AV) teleoperation company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is proud to announce a collaboration with Florida Atlantic University’s Sensing Institute (I-SENSE) for innovative urban mapping, which will enhance the planning of infrastructure and transportation in urban environments.

This project will focus on the use of data collected from autonomous vehicles equipped with advanced sensors, including high-resolution video cameras, lidar, radar, and other vehicle-mounted sensing technologies, capturing detailed information as the vehicles traverse various urban routes. By aggregating and processing this data, the collaboration will generate highly accurate results, like “Digital Twins” that mirror the physical structures and dynamic conditions of the city. These digital twins will provide public and private stakeholders with up-to-date, actionable digital information about the urban environment, supporting advanced analysis, simulation, planning, and management of infrastructure and transportation systems. This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly improve decision-making and operational efficiency in modern urban planning.

I-SENSE’s collaborative effort with Guident is a cornerstone of this project, combining expertise and resources to drive innovation in urban analytics. This work benefits from I-SENSE initiatives as part of the NSF ERC for Smart Streetscapes (CS3).

“This collaboration exemplifies the power of combining academic innovation with industry expertise to chart new pathways for urban mobility,” said Dr. Dennis Morgen, VP at Guident. “We’re excited to see how our joint efforts can redefine the future of mobility in smart cities.”

“Partnering with Guident allows us to translate our academic insights into transformative real-world applications,” said Jason Hallstrom, executive director of I-SENSE. “We are proud to contribute to a venture that not only drives urban analytics forward but also sets the stage for sustainable growth in the autonomous vehicle sector.”

Looking ahead, I-SENSE and Guident are exploring a series of funding opportunities and monetization strategies to bolster the project’s scope and impact.

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market, aimed at enhancing the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit Guident's website at www.guident.com.

About FAU’s Sensing Institute (I-SENSE)

Florida Atlantic University’s Sensing Institute (I-SENSE) is a university-wide research institute advancing innovation in sensing, smart systems, and real-time situational awareness technologies. As the hub for FAU’s strategic research emphasis in Sensing and Smart Systems, I-SENSE integrates cutting-edge research in sensing, computing, AI/ML, and wireless communication across disciplines and domains. With a mission to catalyze research excellence and deliver high-impact technological solutions, I-SENSE drives interdisciplinary collaboration across academia, industry, and government. From infrastructure systems and weather forecasting to health, behavior, and connected autonomy, I-SENSE-enabled technologies support improved decision-making, automated control, and fine-grained situational awareness at scale. Learn more at isense.fau.edu.

General Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements

All statements of opinion and/or belief contained in this Press Release and all views expressed represent the directors’ own current assessment and interpretation of information available to them as at the date of this Press Release. In addition, this Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements”, including but not limited to, the statements regarding the Company’s patent portfolio and our anticipated uses of our granted patents. Forward-looking statements express, as at the date of this Press Release, the Company’s plans, estimates, valuations, forecasts, projections, opinions, expectations or beliefs as to future events, results or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. No assurance is given that such forward looking statements or views are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Further, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or other information that is contained in this Press Release.

